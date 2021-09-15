Ryan Reynolds Send Empowering Video To A Fan Suffering From A Rare Form Of Cancer

Ryan Reynolds took some time out on Sept. 13 to virtually communicate with a fan suffering from cancer named Julie Rohr.

Rohr, who announced last week to her family and friends that she would be entering hospice via Twitter, was initially diagnosed with Leiomyosarcoma in 2015. Leiomyosarcoma is a rare form of cancer that affects smooth muscle tissues. Upon Rohr’s admission, many people alongside celebrities like Reynolds expressed how “beloved” she is.

The actor said in the 33-second video, “Well hey there, Julie it’s Ryan Reynolds I just wanted to send this little video and let you know that I’m thinking about you. I heard a little bit about your story and one of the things that struck me about your story is that you are beloved by so many people. Enough people that the message got all the way out here to me in Boston.”

Reynold wrapped up the video by sending Rohr “lots of love” during this difficult time. “I want to send you lots of love… Stay strong, I hope I get to meet you in person one of these days.” As the viral video made its way to Rohr, she thanked Reynolds for his kindness, while also informing the public her day positively shifted following a difficult night.

I am so overwhelmed and honoured, thank you for your kindness in sending this message. Last night was one of the hardest in my life and today is just coming up roses! 😭🙌🏼 https://t.co/H2jUcQ7ZSb — Julie Rohr ( ͡° ͜ʖ ͡ °) (@JulieRohrYEG) September 13, 2021

Other celebrities who sent well wishes to Rohr included Schitt’s Creek stars Dan Levy, Karen Robinson, and Jenn Robertson. In addition to receiving an outpouring of love on social media, Rohr became a trending topic surpassing the highly anticipated Met Gala.