Safeguard your privacy and take a bigger bite out of Apple TV with IPVanish VPN

Want to safeguard your Apple TV viewing and unlock a whole world of unrestricted, region-free shows? Then you need a VPN, and IPVanish is right there for you.

Previously, if you wanted to use a VPN with your Apple TV you’d have to go via your router. And that’s still the case with some VPN companies. But now, with the release of Apple TV’s tvOS 17, you can now run a VPN natively on your Apple TV, with no technical know-how needed.

IPVanish is the first native Apple TV VPN to be released. It’s easy to install, easy to use, and comes with a free trial of the company’s subscription service. But before we dive into what makes IPVanish so special, let’s talk about why you need a VPN for Apple TV.

One crucial reason to use a VPN is to protect your privacy. When you go online, you’re assigned an IP address that is usually unique to you. If someone gets their hands on that IP address, they can find your general location, track your online activity, and more.

We’re not talking exclusively about hackers, though that’s always a risk. Companies stand to profit, too, and marketing data is worth millions, maybe even billions. Big Brother might not be watching you but big business wants to know what, when, and where you watch.

VPNs such as IPVanish virtually guarantee your privacy, making it appear as if you’re viewing from somewhere else in the world. Your IP address changes each time you connect to IPVanish, so you can’t be uniquely identified. And no one is logging your activity.

But as important as this extra layer of security is, there’s much more to IPVanish VPN’s Apple TV app than that. It unlocks a whole world of viewing content, letting you watch shows that would be censored, region-locked, or otherwise unavailable in your region.

With over 2,000 servers worldwide, you can make it appear that you’re virtually anywhere in the world, bypassing regional blocks. Aside from services that require a regional credit card, you can watch wherever and whenever you want. That show you want might, eventually, come to your country, but why wait?

Or sometimes a show might not get a local release. What do you do about that ABC show that got canceled in 2015 after two seasons, before it reached you? You could spend $150 on the rare, now-deleted DVD set, or you could fire up Apple TV and use IPVanish to cross continents.

Thanks to IPVanish you can discover shows and movies you never knew existed, hidden from you because networks geo-lock their content.

“We are proud to be a pioneer in delivering a dedicated VPN for Apple TV and offer a tool that not only secures customer online activities but also enhances their experience”, explains Subbu Sthanu, IPVanish’s Executive Vice President of Consumer Privacy.

IPVanish’s algorithm takes into account “speed, server load, and proximity”, ensuring your streaming remains a seamless experience. Can you explore IPVanish’s settings and tailor your virtual location right down to the city? Absolutely. You can even save locations for later.

But, thanks to the app’s easy-to-use interface, you can safeguard your safety with just a couple of presses. It’s that simple, there’s no need to touch your router and you don’t even need a PC. IPVanish is suitable for beginners and experts alike. And if you do run into difficulty, there’s 24/7 support.

The app comes with a free trial, with monthly and yearly subscription options beyond that. A single IPVanish subscription covers you across Apple TV, PC, and all your other devices. So download IPVanish’s Apple TV app from the App Store today for an even bigger bite of the Apple.