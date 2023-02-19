‘Saving Private Ryan,’ ‘Heat’ actor Tom Sizemore in critical condition

Actor Tom Sizemore is in intensive care after suffering a brain aneurysm this weekend. As first reported by TMZ, Sizemore’s manager, Charles Lago, confirmed the actor, 61, collapsed at his Los Angeles home around 2am Saturday. He was later found unconscious and rushed to an undisclosed hospital, where he currently remains in critical condition.

Although there is no update on Sizemore’s condition, Lago told TMZ his client is in “a bad way.”

Rising to fame in the late 1980s and into the 1990s, Sizemore is best known for his roles in Saving Private Ryan, Heat, Point Break, and Black Hawk Down. According to IMDb, he has a list of 263 acting credits dating back to 1989. He was nominated for a Golden Globe in 2000 for his work in 1999’s Witness Protection. In more recent years, he was a standout in a guest appearance on It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia.

I know Tom Sizemore is known for Saving Private Ryan, but he will always be Cheritto from Heat for me. pic.twitter.com/EFDN6ogHQU — GSC 🎬 (@fund_human) February 19, 2023

Sizemore’s history of substance abuse and his run-ins with the law have been well documented over the years, creating an interesting “what if” scenario for his fans.

That's sad. I hope that he has a full and speedy recovery. 🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/0EjdU8JxuV — Paul Miller ♿ (@PaulMiller1313) February 19, 2023

