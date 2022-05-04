Scum and Villainy Cantina will let you live out your Mos Eisley dreams in Hollywood

If you are looking to travel to a galaxy far far away and live out your Star Wars dreams, look no further than the Scum and Villainy Cantina in Hollywood. This bar, created by J.C. Reifenberg and Jen Smith, began as a pop-up in 2016 but was so popular that now it is a permanent fixture on Hollywood Boulevard for Wookies, Jeidis, and Mandalorians alike.

The name of the bar comes from the first Star Wars film, in which Obi-Wan Kenobi and Luke Skywalker visit the Mos Eisley Spaceport Cantina in order to secure transport to take the plans for the Death Star to Alderaan at the request of Princess Leia. Obi-Wan warns Luke: “You will never find a more wretched hive of scum and villainy. We must be cautious.”

Thankfully this is not the case at this Hollywood location. Reifenberg and Smith have worked hard so that like-minded nerds can gather in a safe space amidst their tribe. There are no distractions like televisions or windows, just an excellent atmosphere and people watching. Costumes are not only allowed but encouraged. On any given day you might see a couple of Han Solos or Kylo Rens enjoying one of the many themed cocktails, like the vodka-based Asteroid Field.

The fun also includes other nerdoms such as Harry Potter, Marvel, and Lord of the Rings. There is a Loki-themed margarita on the menu, and a Hobbiton Ale. If you look closely at the decor, you might see Gollum protecting the liquid bottles, or Dobby displaying the cocktail menu.

This Star Wars bar has also attracted the attention of the likes of Kevin Smith and Marc Bernardin. The duo record their podcast FatMan Beyond at the bar, with appearances by Star Wars actors such as Greg Grunberg, Sam Witwer, and Kelly Marie Tran. This year on May the Fourth Jett Lucas, son of George Lucas, is set to host trivia as part of the holiday celebrations.

So don’t be a “stuck-up half-witted scruffy-looking nerf herder,” but instead have a round or two of drinks with your fellow Jedi at the Scum and Villainy Cantina.