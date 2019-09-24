The Sentry Has Returned To Marvel Comics

When a bold new book such as Black Panther and the Agents of Wakanda is launched, publishers often look for that extra incentive to entice readers into picking up copies. Sure, there’s the immediate appeal of the headliner who’s already proven to to be a billion dollar draw at the box office, but it certainly helps to up the ante when they’re hoping we’ll add yet another title to our pull lists. In this case, Marvel’s solution was simple: bring back the Sentry.

For those unfamiliar, the Sentry is often argued as being the most powerful character making up the House of Ideas’ pantheon (the Silver Surfer may have something to say about that), and draws frequent comparisons to Superman. But whereas the Man of Steel’s greatest nemesis is Lex Luthor, Robert Reynolds’ comes from within: the Void, a warped reflection of himself.

As it so happens, it seems this persona has emerged yet again. You see, he’s surfaced in Pawhuska, Oklahoma, plaguing the residents of said town. And what’s more is that he’s wearing a red costume and rocking black hair, thereby telling us the Void is calling the shots. Either that, or he’s starting a metal band. You decide.

Suffice it to say, there’s a lot writer Jim Zub could do by integrating the Sentry/Void as an antagonist into this title. It’s very important that team-up books feature villains worthy of an entire squad of superheroes, and Reynolds definitely fits that bill.

For the most part, the Sentry hasn’t been taken out of the toy box for important story arcs all that much since the days of Dark Avengers and Siege, so this should be exciting stuff for True Believers who enjoy reading stories about him. That said, living up to those tales just mentioned is no small feat.

Black Panther and the Agents of Wakanda #1 is now available in comic shops.