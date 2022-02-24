SFFpit helps first-timers pitch their novels on Twitter today

Getting your novel seen by the people who might actually publish it may be one of the most daunting tasks a first-time writer ever faces. Today, unpublished writers of Fantasy and Science Fiction looking to pitch their work will get a hand over the difficult hurdle by using the #SFFpit hashtag on Twitter.

Twitter pitches have become a popular way for new writers to engage with multiple literary agencies and publishers through the wide populist reach of the platform. Organized pitch sessions, such as Thief of Lies author Brenda Drake’s “PitMad” – or Pitch Madness – often draw hundreds of participants. The idea behind the sessions, which happen on a specific day and time frame, is to boil your potboiler (or YA tearjerker, the great American novel, innovative horror hybrid, etc.) down to a 280 character pitch to attract agents, editors, and publishing houses into reading a completed manuscript. It’s an idea similar to the fabled Elevator Pitch, just sans the high-rise building and with far more potential reach.

Oh, and don’t forget to leave room for the hashtag. The Twitter Pitch “parties” used to bring focus to the various pitches hinge on the use of distinctive hashtags that allow the intended audience to quickly scan Twitter in order to check out the offerings available. While #PitMad, for example, is meant to aspire to fiction in general, many of the parties, distinguished by their hashtags, are genre-specific, such as #DVPit (for underrepresented voices), #PitDark (for dark genres and stories), and PBPit (for picture books).

Science Fiction and Fantasy specific Pitch Party #SFFpit, founded by author Dan Koboldt begins today. Authors seeking representation will have a ten-hour window in which to submit their pitch for a completed work under the hashtag. #SFFpit will last from 8 a.m. today until 6 p.m.

There are two rules to #SFFpit



1. Liking pitches is only for agents/editors/publishers

2. If you do enjoy a pitch, leave a comment or RT to boost exposure and make someone’s day



Good luck everyone. May the odds be ever in you favour, and the force be with you ☺️ pic.twitter.com/iAfiQF6I10 — Maseeha is Editing (again) (@maseeha_writer) February 24, 2022

If you would like to submit a pitch today, bear in mind the following. According to Koboldt’s website,

“Your pitch should contain four elements:

First and foremost, the hashtag for the contest, #SFFpit. An indication of the book’s age category. If you don’t provide it, we’ll assume adult. An indication of the books’ genre in existing terms. See below for hashtags. A pitch for your book. Ideally, it should tell us character, desire, obstacle(s), and stakes.

You should tweet your pitch no more than 10 times throughout the day. Make sure each tweet is slightly different, as tweeting identical text is a violation of Twitter’s guidelines.”

Also, remember that #SFFpit is genre-specific, so your offering must be a completed manuscript that is a work of Science Fiction or Fantasy. Genre mash-ups are fine as long as they contain elements of one of the two primary genres. Writers can also connote a book’s intended age range via the hashtags:

#PB – Picture book

#CB – Chapter book

#MG – Middle grade

#YA – Young adult

#NA – New adult

#A – Adult

Writers are also encouraged to make use of the following hashtags to indicate the genre and sub-genre of their work:

#FA – fantasy

#CF – contemporary fantasy

#DF – dark fantasy

#EF – epic or high fantasy

#FR – fantasy romance

#HF – historical fantasy

#LF – literary fantasy

#AH – alternate history

#MYF – mythic fantasy

#SNS – sword & sorcery

#PN – paranormal

#UF – urban fantasy

#MR – magical realism

#SFY – science fantasy

#SF – science fiction

#AF – apocalypse fiction

#CliFi – climate / climate change fiction

#CP – cyberpunk

#LSF – literary science fiction

#ML – military science fiction

#PA – post-apocalyptic SF

#PNR – paranormal romance

#SFR – sci-fi romance

#SFT – sci-fi thriller

#SH – superhero / superhuman

#SO – space opera

#DS – dystopian

#SP – steampunk

#TT – time travel

#WW – weird west

Any writer submitting must be sure to send in only finished, polished work. The tweeted pitch should include all relevant hashtags and only be submitted once every hour per the terms of the party. In a 2017 article for Writer’s Digest, Koboldt also outlined the following suggestions for a successful pitch:

A good pitch, “Concisely describes what the book is about. Conveys the book’s age category and genre. Stands out among hundreds of other pitches. Demonstrates proficiency at writing and pitching. Not all of these are required for success, but if you achieve all four with your pitch, you’ll have a leg up on the competition. Make no mistake: It is a competition. Only a fraction of participating authors (10-20%) end up with a request from Twitter pitching events.”

One of the best ways to get a good idea of what constitutes a good pitch is to check out some of the pitch party tags above and simply take a look at what pitches resonate with you – and, more importantly, what you think might resonate with an editor or agent. A pitch can be character-driven or action-driven, but there are no hard and fast rules.

If your manuscript isn’t currently polished enough for submission, or if it’s still just a good idea germinating in your head, don’t fret, SFFpit occurs twice a year, so you’ll have a good six months to get to work if you miss today’s party.