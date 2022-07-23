First the Oscars and Now San Diego Comic-Con. For some reason, Golden Globe Winner Rachel Zegler can’t seem to score an invite to events this year (in this case we’re pretty sure it’s only her busy schedule keeping her away from the convention). Zegler may not be able to make it to San Diego to promote her upcoming DCEU debut, Shazam! Fury of the Gods but she took to Twitter to wish her “Shazamily” well.

i love my shazamily. wish i could be with you at #SDCC2022!!!!! but miss key role will find her way in somehow or another… ⚡️✨❤️🔑 — rachel zegler (she/her/hers) (@rachelzegler) July 23, 2022

“i love my shazamily. wish i could be with you at #SDCC2022!!!!! but miss key role will find her way in somehow or another…” the West Side Story star tweeted following the text with a lightning bolt, star, heart, and key emoji. Zegler seemed to be winking at the fact that her part in the film has yet to be named although it has been mentioned in various outlets as being a “key role”. Zegler herself has stated that she will be playing an as-yet-unnamed daughter of the Greek Titan Atlas alongside Helen Mirren and Lucy Liu who will play her sisters, Hespera, one of the Hesperides, and Calypso, a nymph sorceress.

“There’s 3 goddesses,” Zegler said. “I am the youngest of 3 goddesses, there’s 3 sisters,” Zegler told Variety. “We come and shake up the Shazamily a bit. It’s such a fun movie… I’m very excited to see the finished product.”

the thing about shazam 2 is that it’s a cinematic masterpiece that will subvert expectations of superhero films and emphasize the importance of both blood AND chosen family and the way we view the world when we cultivate love in our hearts despite our circumstances — rachel zegler (she/her/hers) (@rachelzegler) April 27, 2022

What she has seen of it seems to have impressed her as she has already hailed the project as a “masterpiece” in a previous tweet. Zegler noted the film embraces deep themes dealing with family and love, reflecting a continuation of the found family theme that resonated in the original Shazam!

You can take a peep at what Zegler refers to by checking out the new Shazam! Fury of the Gods trailer that dropped at SDCC today.

Shazam! Fury of the Gods will be released cinematically on December 21.