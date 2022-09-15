‘She-Hulk’ dares to ditch the post-credits scene but fans are still satisfied by ‘Daredevil’ scraps

Warning: This article contains spoilers for She-Hulk: Attorney at Law episode 5.

Marvel fans have been loving She-Hulk: Attorney at Law breaking with tradition and serving up a post-credits scene at the end of every single episode, but sadly today’s fifth installment of the Tatiana Maslany series decided to ditch the routine and bow out without a tag sequence. Not even a check-in on Wong and Madisynn! And yet, thanks to the power of the final shot of the episode, folks are still miraculously satisfied.

Yes, Daredevil is a-coming. Episode 5 saw Jennifer Walters go to a superhero costume designer for some new custom threads, with the ep concluding with a sneaky shot at another suit he’s made for a different hero — a yellow-hued version of Daredevil’s hornheaded helmet. We’ve known Charlie Cox was featuring somewhere on She-Hulk for ages, but this tease must mean that next week’s sixth episode will be the big DD crossover. And, as you would expect, Daredevil devotees are going crazy over the tease.

#SheHulk Spoilers

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

So, there was no end-credits scene this episode, but we did get a little tease of what's (or who's) to come in next week's episode. 😈 #SheHulkAttorneyAtLaw #Daredevil pic.twitter.com/yj3uOxclYS — Key'Shawn Watkins #BLM (@KeyWatkins51299) September 15, 2022

*Screams like Ned Flanders*

“Does client confidentiality mean nothing to you?”



It’s nearly 4 am and the scream I just let out on my couch oh my god.



He’s coming back. We’re actually getting him back. #SheHulk #SheHulkAttorneyAtLaw #Daredevil pic.twitter.com/YPAzaTRaEa — Aaron 🖖🏼🐷 (@Aaron_Evans10) September 15, 2022

We hope so!

Daddy Daredevil’s coming home.

Anakin gets it.

Marvel had better pay for a replacement.

Meanwhile, those watching on their phones…

#SHEHULK EPISODE 5 SPOILERS

–

–

–

me seeing daredevil's helmet at the end of the episode pic.twitter.com/FVvBSOx8Hl — ethan ψ | she-hulk spoilers! (@parkerspilot) September 15, 2022

The most important day of any Marvel fan’s life.

Daredevil stans after seeing the helmet since the cancellation #SheHulk pic.twitter.com/iHqo3jgkrq — 𝑺𝒂𝒏𝒅𝒊♡ (@Neptune_Leo22) September 15, 2022

Some times it’s the small things that get us the most excited. Like they say, the devil’s in the details…

We didn't got Daredevil, but we are happy with his helmet! #SheHulk pic.twitter.com/r4hUSc5RYq — Shadow Knight (@ShadowKnightPK) September 15, 2022

Another big piece of evidence that indicates we’ll be getting Matt Murdock on the scene next week is the fact that Leap-Frog just made a very subtle debut in this episode as well. Seeing as Leap-Frog is a Daredevil enemy, we’re expecting his contribution to the series to coincide with Matt’s. So all the signs are pointing to the Hell’s Kitchen hero and the Jade Giantess crossing paths as She-Hulk: Attorney at Law continues next Thursday.