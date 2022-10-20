She-Hulk: Attorney at Law was filled with comedic moments, but one new character really stole the show with her debut in episode four, Is This Not Real Magic?

In this episode, She-Hulk (Tatiana Maslany) had to help Wong (Benedict Wong) with a cease and desist lawsuit against the failed sorcerer turned show magician Donny Blaze (Rhys Coiro). In one of his shows he ended up sending one hen party member into a completely different dimension. Little did he know that this lady was made out of stronger stuff, for she was Madisynn (Patty Guggenheim.)

Madisynn’s inclusion in the She-Hulk left many in stitches and has since spawned an onslaught of memes created by fans of the character. Her constantly inebriated state, her relationship with Wong, and her ability to endure things that would cause most others PTSD without batting an eye, has earned her the admiration of many MCU fans. The character was played by Patty Guggenheim, who was put forward for the role by none other than She-Hulk director Kat Coiro.

Speaking to ComicBook Coiro said: “I have worked with Patty so many times, and when I brought her up for Madisynn, there was a little bit of resistance, because nobody knew who she was”. Coiro knew that Guggenheim could nail the role though and insisted that she try for the part. “I said, ‘Guys, just let her audition,’ and she came in and auditioned and everybody was in tears.”

It would seem that Coiro has been looking for a way to show her friend and co-worker to the world for some time now, and after her break-out role in She-Hulk, the director feels like people may finally get on board,

“The thing about Patty Guggenheim is that she’s able to play these ridiculous characters with so much grounding, and these characters who maybe don’t appear very smart with so much intelligence. Um, so I kind of have been waiting for this moment to launch Patty for many, many years, and so it’s like, ‘Okay, the rest of the world has caught up. Now let’s please give her her own movie.'”

Fans are in love with the character, especially her newfound friendship with “Wongers!”, who it turns out likes to spend his downtime watching The Sopranos with a gin and tonic when he isn’t being Earth’s Sorcerer Supreme. Fans love this for the character, who seems to spend much of his time cleaning up after Dr. Strange’s messes. Perhaps if the actress ever did get her own movie we could catch a quick scene of Wong watching it from his chill space in Kamar-Taj.