‘She-Hulk’ star shares joyous BTS video that finds the cast and crew goofing off

The making of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law looks like hard work. The actors often have to wear CGI suits and do all their scenes several times, so the editing team can turn the miles of footage into a show. That’s enough to drive anyone insane as witnessed by a video Ginger Gonzaga shared on her Instagram that caught the cast in a lighthearted moment to ease the tension.

Along with co-stars Tatiana Maslany, Jameela Jamil, and Mark Ruffalo, they hit a homerun with the first season. The She-Hulk finale just dropped on Disney Plus on Oct. 13, and fans are already waiting patiently for season two. Dropping a behind-the-scenes video was the balm to sooth all ails as fans return to their normal lives and sit tight while looking for any hint of when the next season will hit their television screens.

They look like they had a lot of fun filming the show. Fans eat up behind-the-scenes footage because they get to see how the actors act when they let down their guard. Are they real like everyone else? What do they do in their off time? The answer is if you have comedians in the mix, which Ginger Gonzaga happens to be, downtime can get hilarious. Ruffalo, Jamil, and Maslany are no lightweights when it comes to goofing off, and they can hold their own.

This video wasn’t the only one though. Ginger left a hint that this was round two of the BTS. After thorough investigation, the first one was found a few videos over, and it’s just as good as the second.

When will we see more She-Hulk? No one knows. Although season two has not been confirmed, but it is a likely possibility.