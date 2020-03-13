Luke Learns The Truth About Rogue One Mission In New Star Wars Comic

Star Wars has finally given the heroes of Rogue One the recognition they deserve by sending Luke Skywalker off on a quest to uncover the truth about their suicide mission.

Some tend to think that Rogue One was just a play on the age-old plot hole involving the destruction of the original Death Star because of its strange and wacky exhaust port weakness. Still, the premise was promising enough to greenlight a production, but no one imagined that Gareth Edwards’ pic would turn out to be such a huge hit with fans and critics alike, not to mention a box office beast by grossing more than $1 billion despite being a spinoff adventure.

While people continue to celebrate the story of Jyn Erso and her sacrifice to spark the flames of rebellion, we can’t help but notice that she had more potential and it was a waste to see her go out like that. Obviously, Lucasfilm isn’t going to blatantly resurrect the characters of the galaxy far, far away without a proper explanation, and it’s highly unlikely that we’re going to see any member of Rogue One in the future, barring the Cassian Andor TV show that’s been delayed indefinitely due to script issues. Yet, the creators have found a way to honor the squad’s legacy by having the legendary Jedi Master Luke Skywalker learn about their heroic feat.

In the latest issue of Kieron Gillen and Salvador Larocca’s Star Wars comic series, Luke travels to Jedha and meets Ubin Des, a survivor who would’ve joined Erso in her mission to steal the Death Star plans.

This issue of the comic series is a pivotal moment for both Luke and Han, and it’s here that they decide to join the Rebellion or go down a different path. For Luke, that path is following in his father’s footsteps by becoming a Jedi knight, whereas for Han, it involves the decision to walk away from everything or finally accept his place as one of the leaders of the Rebellion.

Our heroes made the right choice in Star Wars #42, though, and embarked on a journey that ultimately saw the fall of the Galactic Empire and the rise of the New Republic.