Star Wars Editor Says The New Anthology Series Will Be Gay And In Space

While a lot of Star Wars fans only concern themselves with the movies and The Mandalorian – though the animated shows also have a strong following – the franchise’s expanded universe is a whole lot bigger than that. Although not everything is considered canon, there are still countless video games, comic books and novels that take place in a galaxy far, far away that delve much deeper into the mythology originally created by George Lucas.

One of these more recent endeavors is the From a Certain Point of View collection, which celebrated the 40th anniversary of A New Hope by having 40 different writers all pen a short story that told the events of the movie from the perspective of a background character. Rogue One writer Gary Whitta, Batman: The Animated Series creator Paul Dini and Ahsoka Tano voice actress Ashley Eckstein were among those to contribute, and with this year marking four decades since The Empire Strikes Back, the second volume of the anthology series will be arriving soon.

Spearheaded by Elizabeth Schaefer, the senior editor at Lucasfilm subsidiary Del Rey Books, the concept is a great idea for offering a different perspective on a franchise that has come under heavy criticism in recent years for relying too heavily on the same cast of characters over and over again, and in a recent social media post, Schaefer hinted that the book’s unofficial subtitle fits in well during Pride Month.

It is important to note that our unofficial subtitle for #FromaCertainPOVStrikesBack is "Gay and in space." 😂 🏳️‍🌈 💖 — Elizabeth Schaefer (@eschaefer) June 12, 2020

The full list of stories hasn’t been unveiled as of yet, but given that the first installment focused on everyone from fan favorites Greedo, Qui-Gon Jinn and Boba Fett to the more obscure likes of Biggs Darklighter and world-renowned Unidentified Imperial Navy Trooper, you can guarantee that the second entry in the series will give some minor Star Wars characters the chance to show how the events of The Empire Strikes Back had a huge effect on them personally.