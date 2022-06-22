‘Star Wars’ fans debate if original trilogy characters should be left alone

Some Star Wars fans want out with the old and in with the new — at least when it comes to characters.

This brave stand was taken today by Redditor DrTrilogy, who wrote, “Star Wars needs to move away from content surrounding the OT [original trilogy] characters. “Don’t get it twisted,” the Redditor pre-empted before disclosing his OT fandom. “I love Star Wars, I really do . . . but [it] really needs to step away from the characters we know and love in favor of new ones.”

The Redditor presented The Mandalorian as an example: “Mando enjoys the benefit of . . . being a new character along with baby Yoda.” Compare that to OT-based shows like Obi-Wan Kenobi and The Book of Boba Fett, where “despite the cool interactions between Obi and Anakin/Vader, Obi and Leia, heck just about every major/minor player in the show, you can never really escape the knowledge of the ultimate fate of these characters.”

“The stakes just aren’t there,” the Redditor concluded.

It’s a controversial post, to be sure, but the upvotes are currently beating the downvotes. Replies run the gamut from enthusiastic to dismissive.

JyconX wondered if “certain future Star Wars media can feel ‘connected enough’ with the rest of the franchise even if all old characters and planets would no longer appear anywhere?” On the flip side, Commodore64userJapan “would like to see the galaxy in 100, 500, 1000 years with a new Jedi order.”

Surprisingly, the thread’s top comment is a pitch for an Alien-style horror film revolving around OT baddie Darth Vader:

The consensus seems to be that, although Star Wars should focus on new characters and stories, great stories can still be derived from old characters.

Whether you agree or disagree, you can Force your opinion into the discussion here.