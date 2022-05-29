‘Star Wars’ fans left disappointed that Liam Neeson’s return isn’t live-action (for now)

It was only very recently that the Star Wars fandom found itself becoming increasingly convinced Liam Neeson’s Qui-Gon Jinn was on his way back to the live-action arm of the franchise, with the first two episodes of Obi-Wan Kenobi repeatedly nodding towards the title hero’s fallen master.

Of course, it would be an understatement to say Neeson has been non-committal when asked the question over the years, largely because it’s one that comes up every time he’s on the press circuit for his latest action thriller. At various points he’s effectively said yes, no, and maybe to a comeback, but his return was finally confirmed at yesterday’s Star Wars Celebration.

The downside is that he wasn’t unveiled as a surprise guest in a future installment of Obi-Wan Kenobi, but as a surprise star on animated anthology series Tales of the Jedi, and only for a single episode. While the news has been received well in some quarters, there’s a lot of Star Wars enthusiasts left a little disappointed that Neeson’s long-awaited return to a galaxy far, far away will be coming as part of a standalone short.

Okay one thing I *will* give Star Wars is that Liam Neeson is more than happy to keep voicing his prequel character, which I respect. https://t.co/qTw6abFD2u — Erwin, Trip Plannin’ (@Heidelheim) May 29, 2022

I feel like the only reason Star Wars is still relevant is because they bring back all the good actors to milk my childhood.



First #ObiWan with Ewan McGregor and now #TalesOfTheJedi with Liam Neeson.



Clearly they don’t know how to make any good new characters. pic.twitter.com/sPP9NaLLsc — Hunter Lackey (@thehunterlackey) May 28, 2022

So…if Liam Neeson is returning to voice Qui-Gon Jinn for an animated #StarWars series, he has to be in #ObiWanKenobi, right? — Chris Dixon (@cdixon25) May 28, 2022

i’m allowing myself to use this as a confirmation for a qui-gon cameo in the kenobi series since liam neeson’s response to being asked about the series was that he doesn’t do tv shows https://t.co/bS0NaZ0Yzw — nik ceo of obi-wan 🦈 (@kenobisverse) May 29, 2022

If Liam Neeson is back for this animated show, then that means……. 👀👀 #Kenobi https://t.co/1u592SIqJY — X (@LordX___) May 29, 2022

Liam Neeson days ago: I don’t do television.



This and we all know he’s a 99% certainty for appearing in Kenobi.



*sure Jan gif* https://t.co/DcNsC64Anj — Brett ⚾️🏁 (@BrettJ245) May 28, 2022

Anyway I am 1000% here for young Dooku/Qui-Gon stories. I’ve basically always wanted this. So aside from a nitpick about the title, I’m hyped! Also Liam Neeson is a for sure going to be in Obi-Wan Kenobi if he’s doing this lol — ReadStarWars (Victor) (@readstarwars) May 28, 2022

there is no doubt in my mind that Liam Neeson will appear in Kenobi — MH (@DapperSteve) May 28, 2022

That doesn’t mean he’s guaranteed to show up in Obi-Wan Kenobi, though, but it’s become a lot more likely now that Neeson has been welcomed back into the Star Wars fold. However, should the worst case scenario unfold and there’s no sign of Qui-Gon by the time the latest Disney Plus series rides off into the sunset, we’ll at least be able to sleep safe in the knowledge Tales of the Jedi premieres this fall.