‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’ has everyone expecting a Qui-Gon Jinn cameo

Liam Neeson’s desire (or lack thereof) to make a return to Star Wars largely depends on which day of the week he’s asked, with the veteran action star giving a wide variety of different answers over the years. However, now that Obi-Wan Kenobi is now streaming on Disney Plus, fans are more confident than ever that a Qui-Gon Jinn cameo is in their midst.

There was plenty of love for the Jedi master in the opening prologue that quickly recapped the events of the Prequel Trilogy, with a lot of viewers finding it almost suspicious how heavily Neeson’s long-maned veteran of using the Force was featured, referenced, and nodded towards.

At various points, Neeson has claimed that he’s not interested in making a comeback to a galaxy far, far away, before changing his mind and saying he’s open to the proposition, but not without flip-flopping between the two, although he did recently say that doing it on the small screen would effectively be a waste of his time and talent.

Maybe he was kidding, maybe he wasn’t, but as you can see from the reactions below, it’s clear that the Obi-Wan Kenobi appreciation society thinks this is only heading in one direction.

Watching the first two episodes of Obi-Wan Kenobi transported every millennial back to their childhood.



We’re all waiting for that first lightsaber fight and Qui-Gon’s cameo as a force ghost is guaranteed. Let’s GOOOOOO!#kenobi #ObiWan #darthvader pic.twitter.com/DYDGnfwBfh — Jo (@shingeekyjo) May 27, 2022

if i don't see a gotdamn qui-gon cameo I will be VERY sad https://t.co/aLtgyzwgv4 — bitch king of angmar (@SarahDemp) May 26, 2022

#kenobi SPOILERS

.

.

.

.

.

.

Qui-Gon cameo inbound ❤️❤️❤️ — Jedi Connor (@JediConnor) May 27, 2022

maybe #Kenobi spoiler??



what happens if there’s a qui-gon cameo. what happens then?!?! — olivia #BLM (@dirtbagolivia) May 27, 2022

Hold the phone, Obi-Wan's gonna spend his time hanging out on Tatooine "communing" with Qui-Gon? Liam BETTER be making a secret cameo this season… — Liz Shannon Miller (@lizlet) May 26, 2022

1/? Going to watch Kenobi tonight, here are my predictions for the 2 episodes + series (please don’t spoil):



– There will be at least reference to Satine.

– There will be a Qui-Gon Jinn cameo

– Grievous will get at least a reference (and possibly a flashback). — Kaiser_caesar100 (@Caesar100Kaiser) May 27, 2022

Not really an Easter Egg, but Ben isn't able to commune with Qui-Gon. He is not at peace with himself and his past. I believe the series will end with Obi-Wan finally at peace with his failures and then a short cameo from Liam Neeson. — João Nunes (@tweetingJoao) May 27, 2022

Part I was as Star Wars as it gets. Qui-Gon Jinn cameo is on the horizon. What better person to help find a taken child than Liam Neeson?#ObiWanKenobi pic.twitter.com/M7H5RzUHQW — nerdkind (@allnerdkind) May 27, 2022

Does Obi-Wan Kenobi need any more nostalgia? Probably not, with the first two episodes positively dripping in callbacks, winks, nods, references, and deep cuts, but it definitely can’t be ruled out by any stretch of the imagination, either. More Neeson is never a bad thing, even if he’d be a Force Ghost hovering ethereally in the background.