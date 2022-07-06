‘Stranger Things’ creators the Duffer Brothers reveal new production company

The Duffer Brothers are one of the most in-demand writers around, thanks in no small part to the astonishing success of their hit show Stranger Things on Netflix.

To capitalize on that success, the brothers have been busy, releasing a masterclass and creating a spinoff of the hit show. Now they’re revealing a brand new production company called Upside Down Pictures in partnership with Netflix, according to a news announcement.

Upside Down pictures will not only feature new Stranger Things related content but other interesting content as well. It aims to “create the kind of stories that inspired the Duffers growing up – stories that take place at that beautiful crossroads where the ordinary meets the extraordinary, where big spectacle co-exists with intimate character work, where heart wins out over cynicism,” the release said.

The brothers are cooking up other offerings including: An adaptation of the anime series Death Note; a new series based on Stephen King and Peter Straub’s The Talisman; and a Stranger Things-based stage play. They also announced that producer Hilary Leavitt (Orphan Black, Ozark) is joining the company.

“It didn’t take long into our first meeting with Hilary, where we bonded over films like Jaws, Home Alone, and Speed, to know we had found a kindred spirit. Hilary’s passion for storytelling is perhaps matched only by her passion for the storytellers themselves, for whom she is fiercely protective. No wonder so many writers and directors are drawn to working with her. She is a rare talent indeed, and we feel extremely grateful to have her at our side as we build Upside Down Pictures”

Netflix head Ted Sarandos also chimed in, saying that the success of Stranger Things was no fluke.

“Matt and Ross are an exceptionally unique talent with a vision so crisp and clear. They are all about the details — it’s no accident that Stranger Things has pierced the zeitgeist to become the epic pop culture phenomenon it is today. We’re excited to continue telling new stories with them as they grow Upside Down Pictures and to welcome Hilary as creative partner.”

As for Leavitt, she said she was excited to get to work with the brothers.