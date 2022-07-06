‘Stranger Things’ fans are randomly wondering what Vecna smells like

The Big Bad of Stranger Things seems to have left a malodorous impression on fans of the hit Netflix series.

Redditor Abi687 kicked off a hilarious thread when they asked how other fans of the show imagined resident villain Vecna might smell:

What do y’all think Vecna smells like?? I was watching the season finale and he was in peoples faces and I was just thinking I know he STANK. So I’m just curious as to what people think he possibly smells like?!

Evidently, they weren’t the only person who thought of Vecna as a stink bomb. Redditor gmSancty had a distinct impression that Vecna and The Upside Down were both putrid and that Vecna probably had bad breath.

In a testament to the immersive quality of the show, Redditor Etticos gave a detailed explanation of how Vecna might smell based on his teeth.

Another Redditor called The Butterfly Effect was also convinced that Vecna must smell quite foul.

Some fans of the show theorized that it would be incongruous for a monster hellbent on terrorizing teenagers in Hawkins to smell good.

Yet another Redditor narrowed down Vecna’s scent to a particularly dreaded fragrance.

Fans have been obsessing over Vecna ever since Season 4 Volume 1 of the series premiered on Netflix. The Big Bad is played by actor Jamie Campbell Bower, who spent hours in makeup to transform himself into the tentacled monster who has captured fans’ imaginations.

Stranger Things 4 is currently streaming on Netflix.