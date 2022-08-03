‘Stranger Things’ fans are unleashing their biggest problems with the series ahead of final season

Stranger Things has made a huge impact on popular culture since its arrival in 2016. Season four was a critical and commercial success, having fans on the edge of their seats as the gang finally go to me the big bad of the Upside Down, Vecna. But there are still some things that have left certain audience members scratching their heads.

Stranger Things has built up such an amazing story, adding to it with each and every season only getting bigger and better. The Duffer brothers really paid homage to the horror genre this season and it truly had some terrifying and downright disturbing moments in it. This season was also the introduction of Vecna, aka Henry Creel, aka Number One, a psychic who was terrifying even before he got turned into a clawed, Freddy Krueger looking monster.

Fans were in rapture over the new season, with some phenomenal moments, one of which pushed Kate Bush’s song “Running Up That Hill (Deal With God)” into the Top 5 in the States. The ending left many desperate for the show’s climactic season, to see just what will happen to Eleven and the gang. However, no matter how much the fans love it, that isn’t to say that it is without flaws, and some are now pointing out the issues they have with the show.

Many pointed to moments that have been left unexplained, where the storytelling really doesn’t let us know why something has happened. For many it’s the Russian involvement from the very beginning.

After the gate is closed in season three and the army descend once again, how did the surviving Russians escape?

This user has no idea how they got the Demogorgans into that prison… and if they did drug them why didn’t they have that drug on hand in the prison when things got out of control?

A few fans have been wondering about the apparently inconsistent air quality in the Upside Down.

Though this is debated over on the forum, with a few fans like this one giving reasonable suggestions.

Some feel the relationship drama is getting a little stale.

This user just wants El to have some stability and security in her life.

Love triangles are a big thing when it comes to teenage drama, but this fan is not having it.

Sure people change, but some feel they changed only to serve the story and not the character.

One user feels it boils down to too many characters.

And it would seem the Duffer brothers are desperate to keep their main cast limping forward, whilst happy to sacrifice newer cast members we have grown attached to.

You can always find things to take issue with in any show, whether it is plot holes or relationship drama. Perhaps some of this can be explained or fixed in the final season, for which writing has now begun and will be released in 2024.