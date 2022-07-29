Hulu’s new original movie Not Okay is now streaming, and fans are going wild for it. The film stars Zoey Deutch and Dylan O’Brien, both of whom are gorgeous and have a pretty big fan base. However, O’Brien definitely wins in this case, considering the character he plays is so different from his real life persona. His fans took note, and while we love Dylan O’Brien, something about him playing F-Boy Colin really did it for some fans.

Dylan O’Brien rose to fame in projects such as Teen Wolf and The Maze Runner series and since then he’s remained one of the more successful Teen Wolf alums. This new project, Not Okay, showcases him as an F-Boy influencer named Colin who will do anything for his fifteen seconds of fame. The movie is about our current climate with influencers and how they actually do influence us whether we want them to or not, but, honestly, most viewers are just taking the movie as an opportunity to thirst over Dylan with his bleached hair.

Twitter user @dyldobr1en has been quite vocal with their thirst for Dylan with multiple tweets about his role in the movie.

and this moment right here i had already buried any feminism left in my body #NotOkayMovie pic.twitter.com/yjJvAiNHMp — lana dylan o'brien's piss filled catheter bag (@DYLDOBR1EN) July 29, 2022

THEY'RE JUST LIKE ME #NotOkayMovie pic.twitter.com/MHJHSIbv2J — lana dylan o'brien's piss filled catheter bag (@DYLDOBR1EN) July 29, 2022

SHE'S DOWN BAD JUST LIKE ME #NotOkayMovie pic.twitter.com/iUfqlz9vci — lana dylan o'brien's piss filled catheter bag (@DYLDOBR1EN) July 21, 2022

They took to even comparing themselves to the show’s main character, who is objectively not a good person, all because she wanted to hookup with Dylan O’Brien.

With lines like “my damaged little girl” it was only a matter of time before Twitter got ahold of it and went meme-crazy.

never in my life did i expect to hear dylan o'brien moaning "oh you're so tight" or "who's my damaged little girl" but here i am, living this dream. #NotOkayMovie — angie 💫not okay era💫 (@dob_slut) July 29, 2022

From his sexual lines, to sex scenes to just his fanbase in general, casting Dylan O’Brien in any role means you’ll get an audience, but this one was different. Seeing him with such a different look and personality than ever before really had fans going feral on Twitter.

HOW DOES IT FEEL TO LIVE MY DREAM 😭 He knew what he was doing because I’m not okay 😭😭😭 #DylanOBrien #NotOkayMovie #NotOkay pic.twitter.com/wq0BDProUa — Leanne 🦄 (@leanne_x) July 29, 2022

I don't judge danni because I'd also do crazy things just to get his attention 🔥 #NotOkayMovie pic.twitter.com/bOPjC1qSLS — lu🕊️ NOT OKAY (@shatterhodes) July 29, 2022

Of course though, that wasn’t the point of the movie. As hot as Dylan O’Brien is, Twitter user @songbvrd said it best;

if all you got out of #NotOkayMovie is that dylan o’brien is hot, i really gotta wonder how you missed the plot so fucking badly — don’t’cha big boy (@songbvrd) July 29, 2022

While we can all agree that O’Brien played a hot, yet awful, character, the movie’s point was so much more than that, and dove into something much deeper that doesn’t get talked about very much. Influencer and celebrity culture is something many aspire to, and some are willing to do whatever it takes to get to that level of fame, even if it hurts others. So, I guess what we’re saying is, start the movie for Dylan’s looks, but finish the movie with a newfound takeaway.