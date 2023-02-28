‘Super Mario Bros. Movie’s release date brought forward so we better prepare ourselves for Chris Pratt as Mario

Mario fans rejoice! It appears we’ll be venturing to the Mushroom Kingdom sooner than we originally thought, as the release date for The Super Mario Bros. Movie is brought forward.

The original release date for the video game adaptation was Friday the 7th of April in the U.S. and the U.K., however, Universal and Illumination have now confirmed that the film will be releasing two days ahead of plan, on Wednesday the 5th.

A whole two days sooner? We can barely contain our excitement, that means we’re even closer to finally getting to hear what Chris Pratt actually sounds like as the Italian plumber. There doesn’t appear to be a reason for the release date being moved forward, but we’re not complaining. The film will still be sticking to its planned release dates in other countries, with the film releasing in Japan on the 28th of April.

Fans have been anxious to hear Pratt voice the titular character after the trailers confirmed that, unfortunately, he would not be doing an Italian accent, despite the character being Italian. (Instead Pratt’s opted for a New York accent). Fans initially roasted the the actor on Twitter, warning him not even to attempt Mario’s iconic accent, with many complaining about the decision to cast Pratt in the first place. However, it seems like many are warming to the idea, and are even looking forward to hearing his best Mario voice.

the chris pratt mario hate is starting to get annoying cause this is just a perfectly normal delivery. did you want him to go "WOW! A-MAMMA MIA WHAT-A NICE-A VIEW! YOW" https://t.co/PKWGJpqM4O — Melt (@spinal_coaster) February 19, 2023

To be fair, it sounds like he’s done a fine job as the little red plumber, and while Charlie Day doesn’t really sound like Luigi, he’s getting a free pass from everybody. The rest of the cast has mostly been praised for their voice acting, with Jack Black in particular being applauded for his role as Bowser. Although, Bowser never really spoke much in the games so there’s not much to draw from.

Whether or not Pratt’s voice acting will be any good will be decided when fans finally get to see the movie, and thanks to this release update from the studio, it looks like we won’t have to wait much longer.