‘Ted Lasso’ scores big at the 2022 Emmys

Last year, Jason Sudeikis and the cast of the hit Apple TV Plus Ted Lasso took home seven out of a whopping 20 nominations at the Primetime Emmy Awards. Now, the show has added to its total awards haul, securing another 3 wins this year out of a repeated 20 nods.

Ted Lasso previously bagged the Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Comedy Series, as well as three of the major acting categories: Sudeikis’ titular performance earned him the Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series, while Hannah Waddingham as Rebecca Welton and Brett Goldstein as Roy Kent won the Supporting Actress and Actor Award respectively.



Sudeikis and Goldstein both won their nods for the second year in a row, and the show claimed its second award for Outstanding Comedy Series.

2022 Emmy Winners 1 of 24

Click to skip Michael Keaton

Murray Bartlett

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver

Brett Goldstein

Sheryl Lee Ralph

Matthew Macfadyen

Julia Garner

Jennifer Coolidge

Amanda Seyfried

Lizzo

Mike White

Bowen Yang, Lorne Michaels, and Kate McKinnon

Quinta Brunson

Jason Sudeikis

Zendaya

Kelly Clarkson and Zendaya

Hwang Dong-hyuk

M.J. Delaney

Jean Smart

The White Lotus

Lee Jung-jae

Jesse Armstrong

Ted Lasso

Click to zoom

Waddingham lost out to Sheryl Lee Ralph for her performance in Abbot Elementary. But judging from the former’s cheers at Ralph’s moving acceptance speech, she’s not too upset by the loss. Goldstein was all smiles at the ceremony as he picked up his second award in a row.

Ted Lasso has been renewed for a third season since 2020, so fans can expect a late 2022 or early 2023 release, and while speculations are rampant that season three might be its last, there’s still no official word from Apple yet. This marks the second year in a row that the series is not only the most nominated comedy of the year, but has won big, taking home some of the night’s most prestigious awards.

Congratulations to all the nominations and winners at this year’s Primetime Emmy Awards.