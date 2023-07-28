‘Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem’ is a hit landing near-perfect Rotten Tomatoes score

These heroes in a half-shell have finally overcome the Michael Bay era.

The early reviews of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem are out, and it’s looking like these heroes in a half-shell are not down for the count quite yet! In fact, many critics are scoring the movie quite highly.

Yep, it looks like Paramount pre-emptively calling for a spinoff and sequel for Mutant Mayhem before the movie was even released wasn’t unwarranted after all, since the Rotten Tomatoes score is a nose-bleeding 97 percent. Granted, there are only 36 reviews counted so far and more will likely flood in later on. However, for a first impression, the high 90s is not a bad starting point at all for any movie.

IGN proclaimed the film “oozes confidence, energy, and heart,” which marks a “new high” for the franchise.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem is a vibrant, hilarious adventure from which the Heroes in a Half Shell can build a Turtleverse all their own.



Daily Telegraph‘s Robbie Collin seemed absolutely confounded at how “terrific” the movie is, calling it “summer-holiday eye candy” in his review.

Mashable’s Kristy Puchko called the movie “action-packed” and “utterly goofy,” but a worthwhile trip down nostalgia lane.

IndieWire’s Kate Erbland commended the Seth Rogen-produced Mutant Mayhem for its heart being in the right place and looking “sprightly and unique.”

The new #TeenageMutantNinjaTurtles is another fresh entry into an old-school canon.



Not every reviewer was completely positive. Case in point, The Daily Beast’s Nick Schager, who claimed the movie “plays it safe” in both its plot and comedy beats.

Mutant Mayhem doesn’t come to theaters until next week, so it’s entirely possible that 97 percent score will go up or down as more critics feast their eyes on the film, which is co-directed by Jeff Rowe and Kyler Spears. With Rogen, his longtime writing partner Evan Goldberg, and Rowe having penned the script, here’s hoping the trio can tap into that same hilarious energy that gave us the likes of Super Bad. Regardless, Mutant Mayhem‘s stunning visuals alone at least look intriguing.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem comes to theaters on Aug. 2.