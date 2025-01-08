‘That’s an awkward 30 days’: Daughter gets police involved when mom tries to kick her out of the house without giving her 30 days notice

Imagine living under your parents’ roof until they decide it’s time for you to leave — by kicking you out. Of course, this is a hypothetical scenario, meant as a think piece. But what if it isn’t?

Recommended Videos

For some, this situation is all too real. Take a certain TikTok user, @wet.cooch18, for example. What started as a hypothetical suddenly became her reality — and an incredibly frightening one at that. In a video, the influencer shared that her mother had allegedly attempted to kick her out of the house, and instead of complying, the girl asserted that her mother was legally required to provide a 30-day notice before forcing her to move — and she might well be correct.

Unfortunately, the situation escalated to a point where law enforcement became involved. After the girl refused to move out, citing the 30-day notice requirement, her mother allegedly called the police to report her own daughter. According to the TikTok video, the authorities confirmed what the daughter said: the mother would indeed need to provide a formal 30-day notice.

This situation is clearly more complex than it may initially seem, though. Why would a mother try to evict her own child? What led to this breaking point? Most importantly, were there any precedents or underlying issues that might explain their actions? Unfortunately, the video ended up being incredibly vague, and we know, virtually nothing. Regardless, it sparked a wave of comments from people sharing their own experiences, and one user even wrote, “My mom kicked me out when I was 17 because I came home two minutes late.”

However, we couldn’t help but wonder: does a parent actually need to provide a 30-day notice to kick a child out of their own home? The answer is more complicated than the TikTok video suggests. Critical details, like whether the home is owned or rented by the mother or whether the daughter contributes to the lease or household expenses, are not disclosed.

However, according to RocketLawyer, “the law treats most family members like any other tenant or occupant of your property.” This means that, yes, the daughter can potentially be evicted, but whether a 30-day notice is required depends on her status as a resident.

Laws vary by state, of course but generally, the distinction hinges on whether the daughter is considered a guest — who doesn’t share financial responsibilities — or a tenant, sharing those responsibilities with her mother, like paying rent or contributing to expenses. If the latter applies, the mother would indeed be required to provide a 30-day notice. Yikes. “That’s an awkward 30 days,” commented a user and we couldn’t agree more.

Sadly, situations like this are more common than many might think. According to a recent Pew Research Center study, young adults in the U.S. are less likely to live with their parents compared to their counterparts in many European and Asian countries, particularly in Southern Europe. In the U.S., it’s fairly common for parents to encourage their children to seek independence by 18, or for young adults to leave home voluntarily at an earlier age.

So, a parent wishing for their child to become self-sufficient isn’t unusual, but it was still enough to shock some of the users in the comment section. “I could not ever imagine doing this to my kid. i’m so sorry,” intervened someone. “Wait. In America parents kick out their own kids once they are 18?! Is that normal there??!,” asked another user.

That said, this situation seems to go beyond a parent simply wanting their child to mature. Based on the video and the involvement of authorities, there appear to be deeper issues at play. The TikTok user has not shared any updates in her recent posts either, so we’re at least hoping she’ll stay safe and has a roof over her head.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy