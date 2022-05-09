Amazon’s The Boys is set to return next month and ahead of the likely grit, gore and over-the-top moments, star Tomer Capone is saying the musical number included will be worth the wait for fans.

“In my private life I do love to move and express my rhythm, but I’m not sure you can call it dancing. But if it’s in the script, I’ll go for it. Dancing With the Stars ain’t got sh*t on us.”

Capone makes the comments about his character in an interview he and co-star Karen Fukuhara have with Entertainment Weekly today. It is revealed in the chat the next episodes of the show pick up roughly a year or so after the second season, the group fans know and love is splintered and, for Fukuhara, doing the singing scene was a lifetime fulfillment. She had always wanted to earlier, but dealt with stage fright.

“I was standing in the middle of the set as, essentially the lead character. I never thought my dream would come to life.”

The Boys will premiere the first three episodes of its coming season June 3. There will then be weekly releases every Friday. This portion of the show is set to adapt some infamous parts of the source material, and star Chace Crawford told Entertainment Weekly in April he worried its lunacy would kill his career.

“I remember reading that stuff [in the script] and you sent me a text message. And I have to go find it, but I think it was something like, ‘I don’t know how I’m gonna be able to work after this,'” show newcomer Jensen Ackles said of Crawford’s communication.

A spinoff of The Boys focusing on their X-Men parody is in development, while the anthology show The Boys Presents: Diabolical has already aired.