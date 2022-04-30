The campaign to save ‘Legends of Tomorrow’ is already underway

The CW show Legends of Tomorrow has been cancelled, and fans are not happy. They’ve taken to Twitter to express their frustrations over the cancellation and their wish to reverse it, banding around the hashtag #SaveLegendsOfTomorrow.

Among their complaints are lack of closure and the extinction of certain Arrowverse characters, whose televised existence depended on the series. Legends of Tomorrow aired for seven seasons to variable reviews and ratings, although it cultivated a devoted fanbase.

@TheCW we are not ready for this ending, we need at least the closure the Legends and the Fans really deserve! Listen to the fans, of around the world! We are so thankful for all the actors and production, but please #RenewLegendsOfTomorrow #SaveLegendsOfTomorrow — Jacki Picado (@JackiPicado3) April 30, 2022

You guys deserve better.

Sara Lance – The last standing Arrowverse character deserves better.

We fans love you guys too much to let you go without saying goodbye 🥺❤️#LegendsOfTomorrow#SaveLegendsOfTomorrow#RenewLegendsOfTomorrow pic.twitter.com/NC7Vh5GEYw — Sarah Louis 🤍 (@SarahLouis_SL) April 30, 2022

Some fans are urging streaming services to pick up the series, as they have done to other canceled favorites like Community. HBO Max, which already has the show’s streaming rights, appears to be receiving the majority of pleas.

Co-showrunner Keto Shimizu broke the sad news on April 29:

The CW has let us know that there will be no season 8 of #LegendsOfTomorrow. We are heartbroken, but also immensely grateful for the amazing work our cast, crew, and writers have contributed to the little show that could.

She also thanked the fans:

Your love and passion for our strange band of misfits has made every break, every script, every daily, every cut, and every mix worth all the hard work. We see you, we love you, and you’ll always have a place on the Waverider.

Legends of Tomorrow wasn’t the only DC-inspired CW show canceled that day. Batwoman got the axe after three seasons. Predictably, #SaveBatwoman has its own following on Twitter.

Whether or not the respective campaigns change anything, we appreciate the fans’ gumption.