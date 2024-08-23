Image Credit: Disney
Friends help pull off surprise proposal and the results are perfect
Via serene.hesri/TikTok
‘The friendship every girl deserves’: An entire group of friends comes together to give their bestie the proposal of a lifetime

If it's not like this, we don't want it!
Image of Cailyn Cox
Cailyn Cox
|

Published: Aug 23, 2024 06:36 am

An engagement is one of the most beautiful and memorable relationship milestones, and there is often pressure to deliver something extraordinary. With this in mind, it’s a genius idea to recruit your partner’s friend group to ensure everything goes exactly as planned, and this is what happened in this epic TikTok video shared by serene.hesri.

The TikToker reveals that her friend has “no idea” what is happening and is in the other room. “She thinks we are going to Malibu to take her sister to a surprise birthday. She has no idea,” she tells the camera. The soon-to-be fiancée’s boyfriend told her he was traveling and serene.hesri described the moment as “so cute,” noting how her friend cried when he left. She also details how it was challenging “to get her to get her nails done … to get her to wear this white dress that I magically got for free.”

Executing the perfect proposal was not easy, though. ” It’s so hard to keep a secret when your best friend knows you so well,” serene.hesri captioned her post. But she did a great job!

@serene.hesri

Its so hard to keep a secret when your best friend knows you so well 😩😩😩 #propsal #bestfriends #love

♬ original sound – serenehesri

TikToker serene.hesri shared an update of the video, showing her friend relaxing in the car. The text onscreen reads, “she has no idea what’s about to happen.” The camera then pans to her besties, who desperately try to hold in their excitement. They arrive at the venue, which is located on the water, and it is so beautiful.

The girl runs to her boyfriend (whose status is soon going to change) and embraces him, and the whole moment is so wholesome it makes you want to ask the universe for the same thing. The excitement and support from the friend group, who can be heard cheering in the background, make this moment even more memorable. TikTok agrees that everyone needs friends like these (and a proposal that plays out like the perfect movie plot).

People react to the perfect proposal video and praise the happy couple’s friends

@serene.hesri

Part 2 of the proposal of a lifetime!!! 💍🎈❤️🥰 #propsal #secretpropsal #love #bestfriends #married #fyp

♬ original sound – serenehesri

The two videos have attracted a lot of attention and everyone has been eager to share their thoughts. “The sunset, the flowers, the candels, THE VIOLIN, the photographer, friends nearby but still an intimate proposal, the fireworks …” a comment reads. Another person agreed, writing, “stop this most beautiful proposal i have ever seen.”

Other reactions include “this is thz most beautiful proposal i’ve ever seen. PERFECTION,” “The sunset was a literal paid actor,” and “The roses, the sparklers, the VIOLIN I do t even know her and I’m SO happy for her.”

We’re not crying, you’re crying!

