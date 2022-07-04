‘The Full Monty’ star denies misconduct allegations after being fired from Disney Plus sequel series

The Full Monty is one of the most beloved British movies of the 1990s. Though broadly a comedy about a very unlikely group of male strippers, it’s also a politically conscious story touching on modern masculinity, working-class pride, and post-industrial unemployment. Earlier this year, it was announced that an eight-episode sequel series is coming to Disney Plus, with production now underway.

Shooting has now hit a scandalous setback after actor Hugo Speer, who played Guy in the 1997 original, was fired from the show after allegations of sexual misconduct. As reported in the British press, the 53-year-old actor beckoned a female runner in her 20s into his trailer, at which point she realized he was naked.

She was reportedly “horrified”, immediately reported the incident, and Speer was quickly fired, with Disney Plus releasing an official statement shortly after the news broke on Saturday.

“Recently, we were made aware of allegations of inappropriate conduct by Hugo Speer on the set of a commissioned production. As is policy, an investigation was launched. Upon its completion, the decision was made to terminate his contract, with immediate effect.”

According to The Sun newspaper, Speer defended his actions to producers, saying “All actors walk around their trailer stark bollock naked”, and that his towel had slipped when he’d opened the door. Speer’s spokesman has said they’re going to appeal in a brief soundbite issued to Entertainment Weekly, stating that “Hugo denies all the allegations and is challenging all of them.”

Perhaps you could just about argue that nudity is to be expected on a production about male strippers, but there’s an obvious difference between shooting a scene with a full cast and crew, and inviting a lone runner into your trailer when completely naked.

We have no indication whether the role of Guy is being recast or written out of the show, but The Full Monty sequel series is still expected to air on Disney Plus in either late 2022 or early 2023.