‘The Golden Bachelor’ spoilers: Do Gerry and Theresa get engaged?

This article contains spoilers for The Golden Bachelor.

Gerry Turner’s journey as America’s first Golden Bachelor has been a beautiful and emotional journey to finding love again, setting fear aside, and tiptoeing into a feeling you never anticipated. Watching Bachelor Nation’s latest dating series could be summed up in just a few words, reading something like: Gerry steals hearts around the world in his quest for new love.

Gerry is a gem, and before the season even began, we knew that we’d adore him immediately; we also knew that we’d go to battle for him if necessary, praying that he finds the woman of his dreams after what has been a difficult chapter to navigate. The loss of his wife changed his trajectory forever, but he’s ready to find someone to live out this next chapter with.

The women vying for Gerry’s heart were all just as easy to adore — well, almost all of them were, and fans have been eagerly anticipating finding out who Gerry picks. While we usually try to figure it out on our own, we did turn to Reality Steve for this one, and he’s nailed down the identity of Gerry’s final two women.

Does Gerry pick Theresa?

Reality Steve has narrowed down his two final women to Theresa Nist and Leslie Fhima, which means after hometowns, Faith Martin is the woman that Gerry sends home. By this time, we usually have an official spoiler from Steve, having found out the winner, but that’s taking longer than usual. That being said, if you’re thinking that Gerry’s season has been moving a little faster than most, you’d be right.

In speaking to the Los Angeles Times, Turner states that it all happened a lot faster than he initially anticipated:

“It’s been a whirlwind. The activity is coming at me much faster than I expected. I tried to ramp myself up but I didn’t do a good enough job of it. There’s wonderful women here that I have had the pleasure to know but I’ve needed to get to know them in a hurry. That was unexpected. I thought there would be more time for in-depth and casual conversations.”

While he longed for more time to get to know the women, Gerry embraced his journey with one idea on the forefront of his mind; leading with love and an open heart. If he can rest easy that he made choices for the best of his own heart, and the hearts of the women he was dating, we have a feeling that’ll be good enough for him.

Watching Gerry on his journey to finding new love has been a real treat for fans; his compassion, kindness, and eagerness to find a forever partner is encouraging, and we have to say that it’s a breath of fresh air after some recent Bachelor Nation seasons. While Reality Steve hasn’t confirmed Gerry’s final choice just yet, many believe that he does end up with Theresa, especially after a sneak peek of a conversation we got at next week’s hometown episodes in which one of her grandkids say he should be the next “pop pop” — or at least, that’s how filming makes it appear. We all know camera magic and editing can play some tricks.

Some fans are hoping that tricks are being played, as they say that Theresa is just not the right fit for Gerry. Many fans were equally as shocked that Gerry sent Ellen home, as their connection seemed genuine.

Gerry picking Theresa over ELLEN?? OR SUSAN?? OR SANDRA??? #TheGoldenBachelor pic.twitter.com/5OZyYlvKmk — here 4 the wrong reasons (@here4thewrgrsn) October 27, 2023

It’ll be interesting to see how the next episodes play out, and as always, We Got This Covered will keep you updated as we learn more. We’ve had a feeling for a little while now that it’ll be Theresa and Gerry at the end of this journey, and we hope their road in love is full of a lot of magic and beauty.