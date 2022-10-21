The ‘Resident Evil 4’ remake trailer is eliciting some ravenous reactions

Hot off the heels of yesterday’s Silent Hill Transmission, Capcom responded in turn with a Resident Evil showcase, the star of which was undoubtedly a fresh new look at the Resident Evil 4 remake.

Naturally, this is eliciting some strong, and nostalgic feelings from an understandably hyped horror gaming community.

LOOK AT THIS FUCKING GAME. GIVE ME IT NOW! Resident Evil 4 Remake! pic.twitter.com/RewNts7Ygb — Suzi Hunter (@TheSphereHunter) October 20, 2022

That Resident Evil 4 Remake trailer and gameplay segment was EVERYTHING I could've asked for. I'm legit emotional now. I GOTTA pre-order that collectors edition ASAP😭💖#REBHFun #ResidentEvil4Remake pic.twitter.com/zboDE9xE3e — Figo Kennedy 😱🔪🩸 THE RE4R HYPE IS REAL (@Figothefox) October 20, 2022

The remake naturally features gorgeous new visuals, as well as new attack patterns from enemies, a parry mechanic for Leon, the return of the good old Tetris-y attache case, as well as a Trade Mechanic for the beloved seedy merchant.

Fan favorite characters made reappearances, with Ada Wong looking as ready for action as ever.

A 2022 rendition of Ingrid Hunnigam is also capturing the attention, and hearts of the Resident Evil fanbase.

Although not everyone is chuffed with the updated appearance of Luis Sera.

what the fuck did they do to my spanish sexyman #ResidentEvil4Remake pic.twitter.com/ili0pbSvry — lol (@EternallyJoey) October 20, 2022

There was a notable absence of a four-legged friend in the latest trailer, who we’re hoping will make an appearance at some point along the way.

Although, this unfortunately may not be the case…

Resident Evil 4 Remake kills the opening bear trap dog!! This remake is going to completely destroy your expectations and leave you wondering how a faithful adaptation can shock you SO MUCH!#REBHFun #ResidentEvil4Remake pic.twitter.com/49buYGlarO — Resident Bio Evil (@Resident_bio) October 21, 2022

When all is said and done, it’s an exceptional time to be a fan of horror gaming. Not only do we have Resident Evil 4 to look forward to, but there’s a number of new Silent Hill projects inbound, Alan Wake 2, The Callisto Protocol and the Dead Space remake. We can’t wait to gripping our controllers with terror on a more frequent basis.

Survival horror fans let's fucking goo!

We have a sh** ton of plates eating good rn!🔥#SilentHill2 #ResidentEvil4Remake #deadspaceremake pic.twitter.com/ofQYZzUjm2 — TheGivenSoul 🎮 | Nikita Percy (@AGivenSoul) October 20, 2022

Resident Evil 4 Remake is hitting store shelves on 24 March 2023 for all current-gen consoles as well as PS4 and Xbox One.