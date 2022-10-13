The ‘She-Hulk’ finale drops a fun fourth-wall-breaking nod to ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’
This article contains major spoilers for the She-Hulk finale
She-Hulk Attorney at Law‘s season finale doesn’t so much break the fourth wall, as detonate a nuke under it. In scenes reminiscent of a Mel Brooks movie, Jennifer Walters grows unhappy with the clichéd and chaotic storytelling, busts through the Disney Plus interface, and escapes into our world to track down the Kevin in charge of Marvel Studios.
We expect this to be Marvel Studios head honcho Kevin Feige, but here it’s a GLADOS-like robot called K.E.V.I.N. (Knowledge Enhanced Visual Interconnectivity Nexus) who calls the shot here. But before settling down for a chat he has a small request.
As the CGI for She-Hulk is so expensive, for budgetary reasons he’d like Jen to have the conversation in human form and to transform offscreen. The other reason for this, the effects team has moved on to another project. As he says that we hear a tiny snatch of the Black Panther theme, indicating that everyone is beavering away on finishing Black Panther: Wakanda Forever before its release next month.
Fans spotted this instantly and are loving it:
It’s a very funny gag:
We love these little touches:
One of the best jokes made in the MCU in a while:
Others are taking it a little more seriously, pointing out that Marvel Studios really should have the resources to do all this without being stretched:
With that bonkers finale She-Hulk: Attorney at Law is now over, though it looks like the next Hulk-focused project will center on his just-introduced son Skaar. Now that the first season is out of the way, it’s time to get hyped for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever when it drops on Nov. 11.