‘They’re afraid of us’: The web reacts in outrage to news that TikTok is on its way out

The fateful day is almost here: TikTok is set to be banned once and for all — or, you know, at least in a few days it will. For U.S.-based users, it will soon be time to bid farewell to the social media app that has, for better or worse, become the bread and butter of countless Americans.

While influencers’ livelihoods hang in the balance, corporate greed seems to overshadow the plight of those whose very existence relies — quite literally — on the platform. There remains a faint glimmer of hope that the Supreme Court might intervene and block the law, but it grows dimmer by the day. Meanwhile, users have begun revisiting their time on TikTok, nostalgically reflecting on viral videos, and dissecting the reasons behind the ban.

Some users are adopting a more wholesome approach to the farewell by sharing their favorite TikTok clips. After one user asked, “What video is the reason they shouldn’t ban TikTok?” the replies were flooded with iconic clips that have undoubtedly shaped an entire generation of teens and young adults since 2019, when the app gained astronomical momentum.

https://twitter.com/tenilleclarke1/status/1878457648447705214 https://twitter.com/mayplaystv/status/1878244805370695739

At the same time, on other social media platforms including X, more and more users are questioning the real reasons behind the U.S.’s decision to ban the social media app altogether — beyond the apparent monopolization driven by a grandiosity complex.

“The U.S. government has to control every single part of what Americans see, read, and hear,” one user on X posted. Another joked, “‘TikTok sells your data to China!!’ Meanwhile, their children made my phone. I think that’s the least we can do for them.”

https://twitter.com/ecomarxi/status/1878433756144390392 https://twitter.com/rats4friends/status/1878512251021230258

One TikTok user, however, went above and beyond in addressing the ban. Georgie, whose TikTok handle is @soupyhandle, created a video currently trending on X, where they not only called out the United States for its capitalistic greed, but also drew parallels between one of the world’s leading nations, and countries with historical ties to fascism. These countries, Georgie argued, had also banned hobbies and platforms under similar pretenses.

“Fascist countries banned websites. Fascist countries banned absent websites under the guise of threats to national security,” Soupy began in their video.

While several users on X were quick to attack the comparison, one commented, “Unfortunate that her video is absolute proof of principle w/ regards to TikTok melting brains.” On TikTok, however, many rallied behind Soupy, doubling down on the idea that the U.S. government is actively trying to control the content its citizens consume by monopolizing everything — from brands, to apps, and even books.

https://twitter.com/magi_jay/status/1878863140966088989

One user highlighted the recent ban of George Orwell’s 1984 in high schools by some states, including Florida. The book, known for its social and political commentary, was reportedly banned for its sexual content and accusations of being “pro-communist,” particularly in Jackson County, Florida. “I remember an entire lesson senior year about how they could never ban the book 1984 because it would prove the book right. It got banned a few months ago,” the user wrote.

On the other hand, there is a whole new category of users reacting to the ban: those looking for an alternative. As it would seem, another Chinese app — RedNote — is gaining momentum among Americans hoping to keep some sense of normalcy amid these trying times. RIP, TikTok.

