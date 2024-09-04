‘This is going to be sooooo much worse than I thought’: The first ‘Agatha All Along’ clip is here and one on-the-nose moment already has eyes rolling

It’s been a long time coming, but fans of Marvel’s occult side can finally start getting hyped. The much-anticipated WandaVision spinoff Agatha All Along hits Disney Plus on Sep. 18 and will see Kathryn Hahn reprising her scene-stealing role as Agatha Harkness, hopefully with a new set of toe-tapping musical numbers.

The tremendous ensemble cast also includes Joe Locke, Sasheer Zamata, Ali Ahn, Maria Dizzia, Paul Adelstein, Miles Gutierrez-Riley, Okwui Okpokwasili, Debra Jo Rupp, Patti LuPone, and Aubrey Plaza making the prospect of the show incredibly exciting.

The first teaser trailer for Agatha All Along was released on July 8, and a full trailer emerged on Aug. 10. A few featurettes have also done the rounds. Still, the first full clip from the show didn’t hit the internet until Sep. 3, featuring Hahn, Locke, Zamata, LuPone, and Ahn, and it’s certainly got Marvel fans talking.

The clip shows Hahn’s Harkness and Locke’s “Teen” character welcoming other members of the former’s coven — Zamata’s Jennifer Kale, LuPone’s Lilia Calderu, and Ahn’s Alice Wu-Gulliver. The welcome includes a welcome banner made by Teen, which Harkness promptly rips down, leaving just a “W” hanging. However, the general reaction has been surprisingly negative.

How did X react?

First clip from ‘AGATHA ALL ALONG’



Premiering September 18 on Disney+ pic.twitter.com/fOu2pkNZKN — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) September 3, 2024

Regarding the “W,” some believed it was a hint towards Elizabeth Olsen’s Wanda Maximoff appearing in the show. In contrast, others thought it revealed the real identity of “Teen” was Wiccan, aka Billy Maximoff. One user said, “The W stayed after Kathryn Hahn ripped the welcome sign apart. The theory of Wanda’s return in this show could be the WandaVision Mephisto theory in this show.” Another wrote, “lol i love billy…erm i mean teen.” Someone simply commented, “Leaving the W up so on the nose here lol.”

Sadly, most of the comments were from unimpressed users who are convinced that Agatha All Along will be terrible. Some replies of that nature included, “OMG. This is going to be sooooo much worse than I thought…. 😅😬,” “Man they really should have cancelled this and given the money to me instead,” We not watching this show man,” “Ugh. I wanted this to be good,” “not going to watch that..” and “I usually watch every Marvel project, but THIS… this just doesn’t pique my interest.”

Thankfully, some more rational users were prepared to give it a chance. Comments from those people included, “Wow the trolls already hating on a 1 minute clip, why am I not surprised,” and “Really hoping it’s somewhat decent.”

Additionally, some people liked the look of what they’ve seen so far and are genuinely excited about Agatha All Along. Comments conveying that included, “I love this already,” “Trailer Looks Promising,” “Can’t wait for this one 🔥,” and “I’m gonna watch it first day for sure. 🔥🔥🔥”

Regarding upcoming movies and television shows, people need to learn not to judge their quality based on snippets. Agatha All Along could turn out to be a car crash, but it could also end up being one of the finest MCU productions to date (and with that cast, it would be silly to rule the latter out). There’s not long to wait to find out either way.

