The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power already comprises a large ensemble of characters even if we’re barely past the prologue to this ambitious five-season undertaking, but the centerpiece of this conflict is still Galadriel — or, to be more precise, a much younger version of the character you know from Peter Jackson’s cinematic trilogy.

For an Elf — creatures who are usually supposed to be as patient as the mountains, and as serene as a mellifluous river — the younger Galadriel is certainly quick to anger and much too easily led astray by her emotions. This has not only drawn a jarring contrast to the infinitely wise Lady of Galadhrim we’re used to seeing, but it has also led to most viewers generally not appreciating the heroine and her foolhardiness.

If Morfydd Clark herself has anything to say on the matter, though, you’re not supposed to like Galadriel at her current state, who has all but confessed that she’s moved only by hatred and a desire for vengeance. In her own words during a recent chat with Total Film:

“I wasn’t obsessed with people liking her. And this is what’s so special about the character of Elrond. He’s half Elven. He’s kind of summer. He’s different. The Elves don’t make people comfortable. And they are weird. So it’s been really nice to explore that side of it and particularly explore that likeability isn’t necessarily part of her power. Her deepest fear is being evil. And that’s because it’s not unimaginable. And for her to be truly seen by the person that she sees as one of the most evil is so confronting.”

In the context of this narrative, Galadriel is haunting Sauron because he killed her brother Finrod. In The Silmarillion, Sauron indeed kills Finrod after a grueling duel, or rather, has one of his wolves do the deed for him. But The Rings of Power authors have used this occasion not just as a throwaway nod, but as Galadriel’s whole incentive in this relentless search.

Will she eventually overcome this darkness and find peace again? Or will we see Galadriel succumbing to lower depths yet, unless that ultimate redemption? I guess only time and more Rings of Power episodes can answer that question.