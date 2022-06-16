Tim Sale, the comic artist beloved for his work on ‘Batman,’ dies at 66

Eisner Award-winning comic artist Tim Sale, fondly known for his work on several Batman comic books and graphic novels, has died on June 15 at 66 years old. The artist, often seen collaborating with Executive Vice President of Marvel Television, Jeph Loeb, passed away from health complications.

On June 13, 2022, Chief Creative Officer of DC Comics, Jim Lee, announced that Sale had been admitted to the hospital for severe health concerns. Shortly thereafter, Sale’s Representatives confirmed that he was in the hospital, asking for privacy, and neglected to release further details regarding his present condition. Just two days later, his official Twitter account announced that Sale had died.

It’s with a heavy sadness that I must announce that Tim Sale passed away today. He passed with the love of his life beside him, and loves all of you very much. Please share photos and stories under this post, as we hope to share them with the community. — Remembering Tim Sale (@ArtBySale) June 16, 2022

Sale was known for countless Batman comic book issues, including Batman: Haunted Knight (1996), Batman: Dark Victory (2002), Catwoman: When In Rome (2007), and Batman: The Long Halloween (2011). Aside from DC Comics, Sale also collaborated on literature works like Vampirella: Rebirth #1 (1999) and Buffy the Vampire Slayer: Tales of the Slayers (2002). His extensive collection of cover works comprises one-shots like Adventures of Superman #597, Batgirl #21, Detective Comics #763, Harley Quinn #13, JSA #29, and The Spectre #10 — as part of the “Last Laugh” crossover.

DC Comics shared a statement of their own.

Tim Sale was an incredible artist, whose take on iconic characters had real human depth, and his groundbreaking page designs changed the way an entire generation thinks about comic book storytelling. Our condolences go to Tim’s family and friends. He will be deeply missed. pic.twitter.com/VgXxu7O0V4 — DC (@DCComics) June 16, 2022

“Tim contributed innovative ideas to every project he worked on,” said DC Editor in Chief Marie Javins. “His work always surprised with artful compositions and graphic use of contrast and negative space. I especially loved his Batman villains, whose attributes Tim sometimes highlighted through exaggeration and caricature. We will miss Tim, and we consider ourselves lucky to be a partner in his legacy.”

In 1999, Sale won an Eisner Award in the “Best Artist/Penciller/Inker or Penciller/Inker Team” category. He attended the University of Washington, then pursued his talents at the School of Visual Arts in New York City, learning from Marvel Comics artist John Buscema.

