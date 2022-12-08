Tumblr thoroughly trashed for trying to pay artist with ‘exposure’

Any artist worth their salt has likely been asked for a freebie by family and friends, and occasionally, if those mooches get lucky and you like them enough, you’ll oblige them – despite the cut into your livelihood.

What artists would likely expect a fair bit less, is for a fairly well-known social media site to ask for a free ride. This is exactly what has happened to Twitter user @LibbyFrame, who was allegedly contacted by the blogging site Tumblr to come up with a custom design for some merch.

Tumblr just asked me to do an illustration for them to sell as merch… for free? Companies, please do better. God damn. pic.twitter.com/iglqPteqds — Libby (@LibbyFrame) December 6, 2022

The service came back with a stock-standard diplomatic response about there not being a budget allocated for the project, which is quite frankly laughable. But they can offer her a spot in Tumblr’s Radar!! Responses to Libby’s tweet are absolutely annihilating Tumblr’s attempt at having an artist work for ‘exposure’:

they are for real trying to do the "ExPoSuRe" thing? hahahaha — aux, in squareenix purgatory (forever) (@auxChampion) December 6, 2022

“We might find a kid in high school who thinks free exposure is ok, let’s try first” — 司徒 (@szetoinsitu) December 7, 2022

The LEAST they could offer is royalties considering they're selling it as merch?? Unbelieveable!! — Hannah Alexander Artwork (@HannahArtwork) December 6, 2022

While this should be taken with a grain of salt considering the screenshots of the email chain shared don’t show any sort of official affiliation with Tumblr as a company, it’s a common enough plight for the up-and-coming artist to be entirely plausible. Being paid in ‘exposure’ is something creatives are faced with on a daily basis, and unfortunately more often than not, they have no choice but to grasp these opportunities with big brands to pad out their portfolio.

Another common plight for writers in particular is the dreaded scenario of having nobody turn up to a book signing. Fortunately for one author, Stephen King shared some words of encouragement with them after having such an experience.