Tyler Perry Not Talking To This Kardashian After “She Stole My Whole Idea”

Kim Kardashian may have been a hit at the Met Gala last week with her all-black Balenciaga attire that covered her entire body, but one person who wasn’t feeling her infamous look was Tyler Perry. Perry, who initially worked with Kardashian in 2013’s Temptation: Confessions of a Marriage Counselor, called out the reality star for essentially stealing the idea from him.

With the assistance of his character Mabel “Madea” Earlene Simmons, the 52-year-old jokingly stated in the video that showcased a photo of Kardashian ultimately transforming into Simmons,

“Okay, I’m not talking to Kardashian no more. See that’s why I can’t mess with her, that Kim cause she gone ask me what you wearing and I told her what I was wearing. I described to her and everything. She said, ‘oh wow that’s hot’ right and you know what she did stole what I was gonna put damn on.”

Immediately following Perry’s upload, Kardashian responded by commenting laughing emojis underneath his post.

Obviously, this was a good laugh shared between friends and there’s no real beef here, but it’s still really fun to see two celebrities have a bit of fun with each other like this. We’ll have to see if Kim “steals” any more of Tyler Perry’s fashion ideas in the future!