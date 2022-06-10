Uma Thurman and Henry Golding join Netflix’s ‘The Old Guard 2’

Uma Thurman and Crazy Rich Asians’ Henry Golding are on board to join the cast of Netflix’s sequel to 2020’s The Old Guard. The two will join the cast of the original movie that featured Charlize Theron, Marwan Kenzari, Luca Marinelli, KiKi Layne, Matthias Schoenaerts, Veronica Ngo, and Chiwetel Ejiofor.

Director Victoria Mahoney will step back into the director’s chair for the sequel, following in the footsteps of Gina Prince-Bythewood, who directed the original film adapting the graphic novel series created by Greg Rucka and Leandro Fernández. The film follows a group of immortal warriors who had joined forces to form a mercenary company, led by Theron, a horsewoman from BCE Scythia. When the group is betrayed by a CIA operative in an attempt to learn the secret of immortality, they must fight to keep their existence a secret.

The film proved to be one of Netflix’s most popular films ever, with over 186 million hours viewed by subscribers within a month of its premiere on the streaming service. The film currently holds an 80 percent rating on review aggregator site Rotten Tomatoes. Although no details regarding the plot of the movie have been released as yet, Rucka and Fernández released a sequel to the original graphic novel title The Old Guard: Force Multiplied in 2019 which may serve as the sequel’s source material. Thurman and Golding’s roles are currently unknown.

David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, and Don Granger will serve as producers for Skydance Media. Marc Evans will produce for Marc Evans Productions. Theron will also produce alongside Beth Kono, and AJ Dix for Denver and Delilah. Author Rucka will serve as the film’s executive producer.

No release date is currently set.