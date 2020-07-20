The Walking Dead Comics Are Being Reprinted In Full Colour This Halloween

The Walking Dead comic books were celebrated for their black and white aesthetic, but Image Comics and Skybound Entertainment will be ditching this art style for a series of special reprints beginning this Halloween. Creator Robert Kirkman has just announced that the legendary zombie saga will be reissued in full color, 17 years on from the release of the first issue in classic noir.

Revealed at the Skybound Xpo, the new comic books will be released under the moniker of The Walking Dead Deluxe, with the first issue set to land in October. Every panel in these comics has been painstakingly colored by artist Dave McCaig, whose other credits include X-Men, Superman and Star Wars, among other high-profile work for DC and Marvel.

In addition to the splash of color, the new books will launch will a raft of exclusive variant covers from artists including David Finch, Tony Moore, Julian Totino Tedesco and Arthur Adams. They’ll feature iconic Walking Dead characters and depict major events from the series’ 17-year run. Furthermore, they’ll include new editions of ‘The Cutting Room Floor,’ which is basically the comic book equivalent of the DVD extras section, with commentary and analysis from Kirkman.

Image and Skybound were quick to inform fans that these ‘Deluxe’ reissues won’t be collected in trade paperback anytime soon, so holding out for the complete compilation is not recommended. Seemingly, the publishers are keen for readers to pick up each issue at their local comic shop as they land. In other words, the good, old-fashioned way to experience an ongoing comic book series.

The Walking Dead Deluxe #1 will be available on October 7th, with new issues coming out twice-monthly going forward.