Watch: DC releases comic trailer for ‘War of the Undead Gods’

The trailer has just dropped for DC‘s upcoming comic, War of the Undead Gods.

In the story so far, we saw an Earth that has become overrun with an anti-life virus, turning most of the population into zombies, including Batman. Now, an undead Darkseid has infected all the gods, spurring a war among the undead gods across the cosmos.

The new comic comes from a best-selling duo, writer Tom Taylor and illustrator Trevor Hairsine, who helmed the previous two chapters in the DCeased saga. The epic final arc in the franchise will be sure to please fans of Batman, Superman, Wonder Woman, Green Lantern, The Flash, and the rest of the world’s greatest superheroes. The DCeased series began back in 2019.

This isn’t the only comic book series that has taken some of our favorite superheroes and turned them into zombies. In the world of Marvel, there’s an entire comic book series called Marvel Zombies, which portrays zombie versions of our favorite superheroes from the franchise, such as Captain America, Wolverine, The Hulk, and Iron Man, as well as a slew of undead supervillains. That series began back in 2005.

In addition, the Marvel Cinematic Universe had its own foray into the undead with an episode of the Disney Plus animated series What If…?

The eight-issue DCeased: War of the Undead Gods comes out in monthly issues, beginning in August.