After three long years of waiting, the much-anticipated fourth season of Stranger Things is nearly upon us. In preparation, Netflix has released the first eight minutes of the penultimate season, much to the delight of fans across the globe.

The first eight minutes of the action-packed premiere episode are chock-full of surprises, including the return of Dr. Martin Brenner, the twisted government figure that controlled Hawkins Lab and exercised illogical testing on fan-favorite Eleven. In the clip’s initial minutes, folks get to witness Dr. Brenner once again as he conducts testing on handpicked subjects, only this time, Eleven interrupts and surprises him.

The interaction between Eleven and Brenner marks the first time we’ve seen the unfavorable protagonist since the first season. And while it’s not exactly stated if the scenario is a flashback or happening in the present day, the shock value alone is enough to keep fans on the edge of their seats.

From what we know so far, the runtime for season four’s episodes are going to be bigger than ever, and promise a horror vibe that diehard fans have yet to experience from the sci-fi hit. The official logline for the season is as follows:

It’s been six months since the Battle of Starcourt, which brought terror and destruction to Hawkins. Struggling with the aftermath, our group of friends are separated for the first time and navigating the complexities of high school hasn’t made things any easier. In this most vulnerable time, a new and horrifying supernatural threat surfaces, presenting a gruesome mystery that, if solved, might finally put an end to the horrors of the Upside Down.

Vol. 1 of Stranger Things 4 arrives on Netflix on May 27, with Vol. 2 scheduled to drop on July 1.