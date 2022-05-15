First ‘Stranger Things 4’ reactions hype the darkest and scariest season yet

Not that we were expecting anything else, but the signs are encouraging.

It wouldn’t be hyperbolic to call the impending release of Stranger Things season 4 the small screen event of the year, with Netflix’s cultural juggernaut having secured a position as one of the modern era’s most popular TV shows a long time ago.

Then, when you factor in an excruciating three-year wait for new episodes and the fourth run’s status as the penultimate chapter in the Hawkins saga, the expectations are beginning to reach dangerously high levels. Eleven and the gang will finally return with Volume 1 on May 27, with the back half arriving on July 1, and the first wave of reactions to emanate from the premiere are only going to make the next couple of weeks feel that little bit longer for fans desperate to lay their eyes on Stranger Things 4.

It’s almost become a cliche at this point for the cast, crew, and creative team to hammer home the notion that things are about to become darker and scarier than ever before, but the lucky few to have witnessed Stranger Things 4 for themselves indicate that the truth was being spoken, and then some.

The first episode of #StrangerThings4 immediately goes darker than we’ve seen before and I actually loved it. The show feels more mature, reflecting how these characters and the audience have grown while also keeping the same elements that make it #StrangerThings. pic.twitter.com/DAs2Bf2X6r — Sophia Soto (@srsoto26) May 15, 2022

#StrangerThings Season 4 premiere is big stakes, emotional, and scarier than ever. But more than anything, it's just so good to have these characters — and this show — back. Get hyped, because there's nothing else like this on TV. — Alex Zalben (@azalben) May 15, 2022

I LOVED #StrangerThings4. It is the season to end all seasons. A+++++. I can only give my thoughts on episode 1 until full embargo lifts on 5/23, but it’s not to be missed. Just amazing. #StrangerThings pic.twitter.com/0WkpL2cZkT — Brandon Matthews (@RCDiscussion) May 15, 2022

I've seen multiple episodes of #StrangerThings4

but I'm only allowed to tweet about Ep 1



They spent $30 mil per episode for this and…

every penny is on screen.

It is GLORIOUS.



The ULTIMATE, MEGA 80s movie

to end all 80s movies 🔥✊



Review embargo lifts 5/23 pic.twitter.com/2ja7Dwy5RD — Grace Randolph (@GraceRandolph) May 15, 2022

The first episode of #StrangerThings4 is 👍. It’s almost an hour and 15 minutes of set up and I loved it. Instead of rushing into the season the Duffer brothers take their time and do a lot of character building. Not what I expected and love when that happens. #StrangerThings pic.twitter.com/Ubj6XMCcKJ — Steven Weintraub (@colliderfrosty) May 15, 2022

Episode 1 of #StrangerThings4 is the next evolution of the beloved series. The production is at its best and the scares are dialed up to 11. Joe Keery remains a favourite while the new cast bring something fresh.#StrangerThings @Netflix @Netflix_CA @Stranger_Things pic.twitter.com/rXX8036IHJ — Shahbaz – The Movie Podcast (@shayhbaz) May 15, 2022

Episode 1 of #StrangerThings4 is both thrilling and horrifying. The story returns to its roots and delivers the most exciting & sinister season ever. Millie Bobby as #eleven continues to steal the show & the rest of the cast are fantastic. Fans are in for a ride! @Stranger_Things pic.twitter.com/kroJ1knlwx — AJ – The Movie Podcast (@AJJetset) May 15, 2022

Episode 1 of #StrangerThings4 sets the stage for the darkest and scariest season yet. The scale massive, the cinematography is gorgeous, and the new and returning characters are stellar. I’m so happy to be back in this world.@Netflix @Stranger_Things#StrangerThings @Netflix_CA pic.twitter.com/Ei6k9PghPQ — Daniel Baptista – The Movie Podcast (@dbapz) May 15, 2022

To be fair, it looks as though a single episode was all that was shown to the crowd in attendance, but with a running time hovering around the 75-minute mark it’s basically feature-length, and more than enough to set the stage for what comes next.

Old and new faces alike are set to make an impact, while we’d feel pretty confident in stating that Stranger Things 4 will be gunning for both Bridgerton‘s second season and Squid Game to become the single most-watched episodic effort in Netflix history.