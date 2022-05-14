Millie Bobby Brown says ‘Stranger Things 4’ has the answers people are looking for

You'd hope so, seeing as it's been three years since the last episodes aired.

Netflix subscribers have been starved of Stranger Things content for what feels like forever, with the third batch of episodes dropping all the way back in July 2019, but the wait is almost over. In less than two weeks, the phenomenon returns with its hotly-anticipated fourth season, and viewership records are poised to be obliterated when the day comes.

Three years is an eternity in the world of television, but not once has Stranger Things threatened to give up its status as the jewel in the streaming service’s episodic crown, even with heavy hitters like The Witcher, Squid Game, and Bridgerton coming along to dominate the cultural conversation in the interim.

The third season finale left a lot of doors open and many questions unanswered, but star Millie Bobby Brown revealed on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon that we needn’t worry about any storyline stones remaining unturned.

“The main part, and the slogan of this storyline, is it’s the beginning of the end. We really have to dig deep into [Eleven’s] beginning and how she became who she is with the people around her, and how to gain that autonomy and become this woman on her own. So this storyline this season really digs into that. Definitely lots of answers — lots of crying, lots of laughing.”

Schedules the world over are being cleared so the first volume of Stranger Things 4 can be devoured in a single sitting, with the opening salvo landing on May 27, before the back half premieres five weeks later on July 1.