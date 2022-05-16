Watch: Netflix announces slate of upcoming shows with new Geeked Week trailer

Few things can pull in a crowd quite like genre fiction can, whether it’s a daring epic of swords and sorcery or a high-octane romp through outer space. Netflix has been a prime purveyor of geeky content for the past several years, and they’re set to celebrate this slice of their slate with their Geeked Week 2022 event this summer.

Geeked Week 2022 will splash the spotlight on some of Netflix’s most beloved geek-centric programming, from Arcane to Stranger Things and The Sandman to The Umbrella Academy.

The week-long event, running from June 6 to 10, will include a number of trailer reveals, sneak peeks into upcoming series debuting later in 2022, and panel discussions with cast members.

mark your calendars and make your group chats because GEEKED WEEK 2022 is officially coming June 6-10 🔥 pic.twitter.com/crWwhzVvaY — Netflix Geeked (@NetflixGeeked) April 18, 2022

According to the streaming service’s preview, the five-day event promises a head-spinning array of updates on new Netflix offerings. The site notes, “In addition to a trip to the Upside Down, Netflix geeks can expect the latest on The Sandman, The Umbrella Academy, Manifest, The Gray Man, Alice in Borderland, Day Shift, Resident Evil, The Sea Beast and for the first time ever we’ll be sharing exclusive Netflix games.”

Streaming on the likes of YouTube, Twitch, Facebook, Twitter, and TikTok, the week-long series will follow a themed, day-by-day schedule, with a brand new focus each day.