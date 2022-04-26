Watch: Netflix Drops Trailer for Studio Colorido’s New Film “Drifting Home”

After the success of 'Penguin Highway' and 'A Whisker Away', Studio Colorido releases trailer for their next feature 'Drifting Home'.

After the success of Penguin Highway and A Whisker Away, Netflix has shared the official teaser for Studio Colorido’s newest film Drifting Home, featuring a notable ensemble of voice actors from various popular anime.

The trailer features a group of friends who visit an abandoned apartment building, only to be transported to the middle of the ocean. As a team, they try to survive as they figure out how to get back home. The teaser featured the film’s theme song performed by ZUTOMAYO.

Netflix has offered a synopsis for the film, directed by Hiroyasi Ishida, describing it as a “journey of farewells”.

“Sixth-graders Kosuke and Natsume grew up in the same apartment building as childhood friends. During summer break, while playing in the apartment building that is set to be demolished, they find themselves caught in a strange phenomenon. All they can see around them is a vast sea. Will Kosuke and the others make it back to their world? A journey of farewells in summer has just begun.”

Drifting Home has a cast list filled with notable voice actors featured in other popular anime series. The film stars Mutsumi Tamura (Sword Art Online: Alicization – War of Underworld) as Kosuke Kumagai, Asami Seto (Jujutsu Kaisen) as Natsume Tonai, Ayumu Murase (Attack on Titan: The Final Season) as Noppo, Daiki Yamashita (My Hero Academia: Season 5) as Yuzuru Tachibana, Yumiko Kobayashi (JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure) as Taishi Koiwai, Inori Minase (Re:Zero − Starting Life in Another World 2nd Season) as Reina Hama, and Kana Hanazawa (Magia Record: Puella Magi Madoka Magica Side Story) as Juri Andō

Drifting Home is Studio Colorido’s third feature-length film that plans to take viewers to another fantasy world. The film will be released on Netflix on September 16, 2022.