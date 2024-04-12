Via YouTube
Category:
News
True Crime

What happened to the French woman found drained of her blood in an Italian church? The theories, explained

Witnesses said she looked like a vampire.
William Kennedy
William Kennedy
|
Published: Apr 12, 2024 01:51 pm

A 22-year-old French woman was found dead in an abandoned church in Italy, with multiple stab wounds and gunshots in her neck and abdomen. A ritual murder, or a TikTok stunt gone horrifically wrong? These are the questions Italian investigators faced when trying to understand the strange circumstances surrounding Auriane Nathalie Laisne‘s death.

Recommended Videos

According to the Daily Mail, Laisne hailed from a small town near Lyon, France, and was traveling in Italy’s Aosta Valley with her boyfriend, 21-year-old Egyptian Italian Teima Sohaib. Witnesses saw Laisne and Sohaib together just hours before she died. According to witnesses, Laisne was “very beautiful, but suffering, emaciated,” and she looked like a “walking corpse,” another witness said.

Sohaib, meanwhile, had olive skin and dark curly hair and showed no signs of violence. They had recently inquired in a nearby town about good places to camp. “They were dressed like two Goths … Like those boys who venerate death. I thought: two vampires,one witness added.

Who found Auriane Laisne?

Reportedly, the abandoned church where Auriane Laisne was discovered was not a tourist attraction, and was located in a remote area only about an hour from Lyon across the Italian border. A hiker found Laisne’s body in a fetal position, wearing leggings, a sweatshirt, and a coat. Pink Marshmallows and groceries were also found near Laisne, and it’s widely reported her body was “drained of blood.” Signs indicated some of the blood had been cleaned up off the church floor, according to CNN. Laisne was stabbed with a camping knife and possibly shot after she died. There were no signs of struggle, authorities said.

Why did Auriane Laisne die?

Teima Sohaib via Instagram

At first, investigators speculated that Auriane Laisne and Teima Sohaib may have participated in a TikTok ghosthunting challenge popular in France. It may have also been a “consented murder” or ritual sacrifice, according to Italian authorities. In the days after Laisne’s body was found, Sohaib was arrested in Lyon on suspicion of murder. Laisne had accused Sohaib of domestic violence in France and had a restraining order against him, police said.

Otherwise, Sohaib’s motive for allegedly murdering Laisne or why they were traveling together in Italy was unclear. Laisne had told her family she planned to find a “haunted house believed to contain ghosts,” according to Business Insider. Speaking with the outlet, a TikTok spokesperson denied there was any evidence Laisne’s death was connected to the platform.

After Sohaib was in custody, Italian investigators called Laisne’s murder a “classic femicide motivated by motives of possessiveness and control over the victim’s will,” according to the New York Post.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article Daily reminder that Lauren Boebert is the gassy, gun-wielding Katie Britt knockoff Colorado doesn’t need
Lauren Boebert
Category: Politics
Politics
News
News
Daily reminder that Lauren Boebert is the gassy, gun-wielding Katie Britt knockoff Colorado doesn’t need
Nahila Bonfiglio Nahila Bonfiglio Apr 12, 2024
Read Article Marvel Studios has finally confirmed when the Avengers will reassemble, and it might’ve just saved the MCU
avengers endgame
Category: Marvel
Marvel
Movies
Movies
News
News
Marvel Studios has finally confirmed when the Avengers will reassemble, and it might’ve just saved the MCU
Christian Bone Christian Bone Apr 12, 2024
Read Article ‘I think my car got stolen last night?’: Woman’s Mazda app narcs on one-night thief who brought her car back the next morning
TikTok screenshots via user Paige/Mazda car hood ornament
Category: Social Media
Social Media
News
News
‘I think my car got stolen last night?’: Woman’s Mazda app narcs on one-night thief who brought her car back the next morning
Christian Bone Christian Bone Apr 12, 2024
Read Article ‘Our majority is shrinking’: Marjorie Taylor Greene has no idea that her despair is bringing joy to millions
U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) listens as Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida addresses a joint meeting of Congress in the House of Representatives at the U.S. Capitol on April 11, 2024 in Washington, DC. Kishida is scheduled to return to the White House to participate in a trilateral meeting with U.S. President Joe Biden and Philippines President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. to discuss Beijing's provocations in the Indo-Pacific region and security in the South China Sea.
Category: Politics
Politics
News
News
‘Our majority is shrinking’: Marjorie Taylor Greene has no idea that her despair is bringing joy to millions
Christian Bone Christian Bone Apr 12, 2024
Read Article Who is the California man sentenced to a mental hospital for using his real name?
Category: News
News
True Crime
True Crime
Who is the California man sentenced to a mental hospital for using his real name?
William Kennedy William Kennedy Apr 11, 2024
Related Content
Read Article Daily reminder that Lauren Boebert is the gassy, gun-wielding Katie Britt knockoff Colorado doesn’t need
Lauren Boebert
Category: Politics
Politics
News
News
Daily reminder that Lauren Boebert is the gassy, gun-wielding Katie Britt knockoff Colorado doesn’t need
Nahila Bonfiglio Nahila Bonfiglio Apr 12, 2024
Read Article Marvel Studios has finally confirmed when the Avengers will reassemble, and it might’ve just saved the MCU
avengers endgame
Category: Marvel
Marvel
Movies
Movies
News
News
Marvel Studios has finally confirmed when the Avengers will reassemble, and it might’ve just saved the MCU
Christian Bone Christian Bone Apr 12, 2024
Read Article ‘I think my car got stolen last night?’: Woman’s Mazda app narcs on one-night thief who brought her car back the next morning
TikTok screenshots via user Paige/Mazda car hood ornament
Category: Social Media
Social Media
News
News
‘I think my car got stolen last night?’: Woman’s Mazda app narcs on one-night thief who brought her car back the next morning
Christian Bone Christian Bone Apr 12, 2024
Read Article ‘Our majority is shrinking’: Marjorie Taylor Greene has no idea that her despair is bringing joy to millions
U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) listens as Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida addresses a joint meeting of Congress in the House of Representatives at the U.S. Capitol on April 11, 2024 in Washington, DC. Kishida is scheduled to return to the White House to participate in a trilateral meeting with U.S. President Joe Biden and Philippines President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. to discuss Beijing's provocations in the Indo-Pacific region and security in the South China Sea.
Category: Politics
Politics
News
News
‘Our majority is shrinking’: Marjorie Taylor Greene has no idea that her despair is bringing joy to millions
Christian Bone Christian Bone Apr 12, 2024
Read Article Who is the California man sentenced to a mental hospital for using his real name?
Category: News
News
True Crime
True Crime
Who is the California man sentenced to a mental hospital for using his real name?
William Kennedy William Kennedy Apr 11, 2024
Author
William Kennedy
William Kennedy is a full-time freelance content writer and journalist in Eugene, OR. William covered true crime, among other topics for Grunge.com. He also writes about live music for the Eugene Weekly, where his beat also includes arts and culture, food, and current events. He lives with his wife, daughter, and two cats who all politely accommodate his obsession with Doctor Who and The New Yorker.