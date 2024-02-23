In 2009, New York rapper Max B was sentenced to 75 years in jail on conspiracy charges. That’s a hefty sentence, so why, as of 2024, are people celebrating that Max B will soon be a free man? What is Max B’s release date, anyway?

Born Max Biggaveli in Harlem, Max B’s conviction stemmed from a 2006 incident in which the rapper conspired to rob two men, one of whom wound up dead. At that point, Max B had appeared on several popular mixtapes and made his name with tracks like”Where Do I Go (BBQ Music)” and “I Never Wanna Go Back.” He also collaborated with artists like Pete Rock and Jim Jones.

From the start, Max B seemed unlikely to serve his whole sentence. In 2016, his 75-year sentence was reduced to 20 years, and three years later, his time behind bars was shortened again to just 12. Then, in late 2023, another Max B collaborator, French Montana, shared on X that Max B would soon be freed, much sooner than most anticipated.

Max B will be released in April, 2024

MY BROTHER WAS FACING 75 YEARS .. HE TOLD ME TO TELL YALL HE ‘LL BE HOME IN APRIL ‼️ SILVER SURFER

Live from the can 🌊 Free the Count 💯 “LEMONADE” VIDEO .. Coke Boys 6 OUT NOW ON ALL PLATFORMS 🗽link in bio pic.twitter.com/KavLaPXS1E — French Montana (@FrencHMonTanA) January 10, 2023 via French Montana/X

According to French Montana, Max B will be freed from prison in April 2024. French Montana said he heard the news from Max B himself. The post also announced “Lemonade,” Max B’s new video off Montana’s Coke Boys 6 mixtape.

Along with the post, Montana shared a video of Max B speaking to fans from prison. In the clip, Max B said,

” … It’s Max Biggavel. French, what’s good, my ni**a? I’m coming, baby. I’m on they a** … Boy looking good, I’m working, got the weight off of me, the weight is up. It’s Lemonade, baby, it’s the video. Get ready for it.” via French Montana/X

As news spread that Max B would soon be free, the musician wasted no time telling producers to send him fresh beats. In an Instagram post, shared by his manager Ty Black, Max B said, “I’m bout to get ready to hit the scene in a minute … Gimme some tracks.”

We can’t wait to hear what Max B’s new music has in store.