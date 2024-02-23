In 2009, New York rapper Max B was sentenced to 75 years in jail on conspiracy charges. That’s a hefty sentence, so why, as of 2024, are people celebrating that Max B will soon be a free man? What is Max B’s release date, anyway?
Born Max Biggaveli in Harlem, Max B’s conviction stemmed from a 2006 incident in which the rapper conspired to rob two men, one of whom wound up dead. At that point, Max B had appeared on several popular mixtapes and made his name with tracks like”Where Do I Go (BBQ Music)” and “I Never Wanna Go Back.” He also collaborated with artists like Pete Rock and Jim Jones.
From the start, Max B seemed unlikely to serve his whole sentence. In 2016, his 75-year sentence was reduced to 20 years, and three years later, his time behind bars was shortened again to just 12. Then, in late 2023, another Max B collaborator, French Montana, shared on X that Max B would soon be freed, much sooner than most anticipated.
Max B will be released in April, 2024
According to French Montana, Max B will be freed from prison in April 2024. French Montana said he heard the news from Max B himself. The post also announced “Lemonade,” Max B’s new video off Montana’s Coke Boys 6 mixtape.
Along with the post, Montana shared a video of Max B speaking to fans from prison. In the clip, Max B said,
” … It’s Max Biggavel. French, what’s good, my ni**a? I’m coming, baby. I’m on they a** … Boy looking good, I’m working, got the weight off of me, the weight is up. It’s Lemonade, baby, it’s the video. Get ready for it.”via French Montana/X
As news spread that Max B would soon be free, the musician wasted no time telling producers to send him fresh beats. In an Instagram post, shared by his manager Ty Black, Max B said, “I’m bout to get ready to hit the scene in a minute … Gimme some tracks.”
We can’t wait to hear what Max B’s new music has in store.