What’s the latest on ‘Dangerous Waters,’ the movie Ray Liotta was filming when he died?

Popular actor Ray Liotta was working on a film project that was in the middle of shooting on location in the Dominican Republic before he unexpectedly passed away on Thursday.

The project was titled Dangerous Waters, a feature film that — according to its IMDb page — also stars Eric Dane, Odeya Rush, and Saffron Burrows.

John Barr, who co-wrote this project with Mark Jackson (Without, War Story, This Teacher), was set to direct this, only his second feature film after 2020’s Blood and Money.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the movie was still well into production and was meant to be marketed to potential buyers at the upcoming Cannes Film Festival. No trailer has been released yet either.

Not much was widely known about the plot, but the basic details feature a young teenager on a leisurely sailing trip with her family that goes terribly wrong when she discovers the truth about her mother’s new boyfriend, who’s along for the ride.

Liotta was cast in the mysterious boyfriend role. That appears a great fit for an actor whose intense and piercing blue eyes could break down any adversary without much menace, as he’s shown in previous popular movies like Goodfellas, Copland, and more recently, The Many Saints of Newark.

It appears that Carlos Miñino, who credits himself as a sound recordist, was working on the film; he shared several photos on May 12 and 17 on his Instagram account, that appeared to be on location for the movie. He identified the photos with a #DangerousWaters hashtag. (We Got This Covered has reached out to Miñino for confirmation.)

Official reports so far say that Liotta died in his sleep while he was filming Dangerous Waters on location at the age of 67.