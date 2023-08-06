Did I binge all of Heartstopper season one in a week in preparation for season 2? Yes. Am I also binging those episodes as we speak? Also yes. If you’re as smitten with the adorable Netflix series about young love as I am — and given the stats, I bet you are — then you’ve probably already finished season 2 and are looking forward to the show’s third.

It’s obvious that viewers just couldn’t get enough of Charlie and Nick’s budding romance, Elle and Tao trying to navigate a friendship becoming something more, Darcy and Tara giving us the lesbian representation the world needs, and Isaac getting to do more than just read this season. While there’s, thankfully, a ton of LGBTQ+ content available now (something that feels comforting given the dearth of anything but Glee when I was a young teen (and don’t get me wrong, I love me some Glee!)), most of it tends to be more serious or deal with darker themes. Those kind of stories are important, but Heartstopper‘s wholesome story of young love and friendship feels like a breath of fresh air and audiences are responding positively; there’s a reason the show has a near-perfect score on Rotten Tomatoes!

We’re happy to report that Heartstopper has already been renewed for a third season. Here’s what we know so far about when to expect it.

Image via Netflix

Given how recently season 2 came out, there is no set release date for Heartstopper season 3 as of writing. However, creator Alice Oseman is currently writing both the fifth volume of the graphic novel and third run of live-action episodes as we speak, so it’s safe to say you shouldn’t expect a 2023 premiere. The third season hasn’t started filming yet because the script hasn’t been finished but, since the show isn’t affected by the WGA and SAG-Aftra strikes because it’s produced by a British-Australian production company and filmed in Europe, there’s no reason to expect delays. Given it premiered in April 2022 and the second season premiered in August 2023, we think it’s likely Heartstopper season three will come out in either spring or summer of 2024.

The first season adapted the first and second volumes of the graphic novel, while the second adapted the third, so we’re expecting season 3to follow the events of the fourth volume. Oseman also added original content to both seasons so that will be something to look forward to after the long wait. Whenever the next one comes, we’re sure it will be just as good of a watch as the first two. Watch this space for an updated release date when we know more!