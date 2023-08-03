Will there be a season 3 of ‘Heartstopper?’

In the age of overly dramatic, gritty, gut-wrenching teen dramas, Heartstopper is a breath of fresh air.

The first season of the wholesome Netflix show knocked audiences and critics alike off their feet with a perfect score on Rotten Tomatoes, putting the pressure on Alice Oseman, the show’s screenwriter and author of the graphic novels upon which it is based, to stick the landing a second time around. Somehow, she caught lightning in a bottle again, earning the sophomore outing yet another perfect critic score on Rotten Tomatoes. It can’t be stressed enough how not normal this is for serialized TV.

The sheer perfection of Heartstopper — the joy it elicits, the optimism it brings out in us — is perhaps why there’s such a desire for more seasons. Watching it is like being administered an intravenous injection of pure serotonin. With season two officially out in the world, can we look forward to a third? Here’s what to know.

Has Netflix renewed Heartstopper for season 3?

You’ll be happy to know that Nick and Charlie’s story is only just beginning. Just one month after the unanimous popularity of season one, Netflix announced a rare double renewal for Heartstopper seasons two and three.

Season one is based on Volumes 1 and 2 of the Heartstopper graphic novels and was about Nick and Charlie discovering their feelings for each other. Season two is based on Volume 3 and explores the more complicated emotions that come with Nick advertising his sexuality, the possibility that Charlie might have an eating disorder, and both figuring out how exactly to tell their friends they are dating. Amidst a school field trip to Paris, Nick, Charlie, as well as Tao, Elle, Issac, and the entire Heartstopper gang delve deeper into their individual storylines, fleshing out arcs that were only beginning to bud in season one. Tao and Elle address their feelings head-on, Darcy and Tara share their origin story, and villains from season one confront their wrongdoings. Indeed, there’s a lot to tackle, but Alice Oseman does it with expert precision.

When season three rolls around, we can expect the events therein to be based upon Volume 4 (season one covered Volumes 1 and 2) of the graphic novel, which sees Nick toying with the idea of saying the L-word while also struggling to approach the reality that Charlie has an eating disorder, as well as how to support him through it. That’s only the tip of the iceberg though, and if season three is anything like season two, Alice Oseman will inject plenty of original content to round the whole thing out.

Netflix has yet to announce the release date for season three. Stay tuned for more news on that front.