Who is Dove Cameron? Explained

Tons of famous celebrities get their start on Disney Channel, and that happens to be the case for Dove Cameron. The stunning singer and actress was able to take on the role of twin sisters in a hit show called Liv and Maddie. She pulled off something only a few other actresses have been able to do in the past, joining the ranks of Lindsay Lohan.

Since then, Dove has lived an amazing life showing off her talents as both an actress and singer. Here’s what everyone should know about her career, her dating life, some of the awards she’s earned, and where her net worth currently stands.

Who is Dove Cameron?

Along with starring on Liv and Maddie, Dove proved that she knows what it takes to be a talented actress in the Descendants franchise between 2015 and 2021. She played the role of Mal, widely recognized for her bright purple hair and protagonist behavior.

In 2016, Dove starred in Hairspray Live! on NBC before landing the iconic role of a young, blonde Cher Horowitz in an off-Broadway rendition of Clueless. Her most recent project in 2022 was a comedy thriller called Vengeance.

In terms of her career as a singer, she showed off her vocal abilities with her 2015 debut album Liv and Maddie in connection to the show she was starring in at the time. Later on that year, she dropped a song called “If Only” that was included on the soundtrack for Descendants.

In 2019, she released her own album unrelated to any of her Disney Channel projects called Bloodshot/Waste. She followed it up in 2022 with a single titled “Boyfriend” that did quite well. In fact, it landed in the top 20 of the Billboard Hot 100, proving that she knows what it takes to produce some incredibly catchy songs.

This is Dove Cameron’s net worth, dating history, and awards

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Dove currently has a net worth of $3 million. Since her career is moving in the right direction, her net worth will only continue to grow as well. Some of the awards she’s taken home include an MTV Video Music Award, an American Music Award, a Nickelodeon Kids Choice Award, and a Daytime Emmy Award.

With over 48 million followers on Instagram, it’s obvious that she’s doing something right. Her dating history is also pretty interesting. Two of the guys she’s been connected to over the years include Ryan McCartan and Thomas Doherty. As of now though, she appears to be single.